Mother who gave birth on Pennsylvania Turnpike reunites with rescuer: "He's my angel"

Mom reunites with Pennsylvania Turnpike worker who helped while she gave birth on the highway Mom reunites with Pennsylvania Turnpike worker who helped while she gave birth on the highway 02:12

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A woman got to thank a man Thursday at Jefferson Abington Hospital who came to her rescue last month after she gave birth on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

"Hi," said Robert Stenger. "How are you?"

The hug he gave Andrenna Reed of King of Prussia was a long time coming. Around 3 a.m. on June 16 — Father's Day — Reed called 911 for help. With her 1-year-old in the backseat of her SUV, she was trying to get to the hospital — because she was in labor with her second child on the turnpike.

"I remember calling 911," she said. "And, I couldn't tell them anything where I was or nothing. I was just happy to see somebody other than myself and the baby."

The first person to finally find her between Norristown and Fort Washington was Stenger, a turnpike maintenance utility worker.

"When I finally looked down and saw," he said, "I saw a baby 90% coming into the world."

"The baby has been born. It is breathing on its own," said Stenger calmly on the morning of the birth to PA Turnpike dispatch.

When the ambulance arrived, he led them to Reed and her brand-new baby weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

"Oh my God," Stenger said Thursday. "He's awesome, yeah."

Reed's next call was to the child's father, Santana Reid.

"So, I see the cops," Santana Reid remembered. "I drive all the way past the cops, speeding. I'm doing like 80 [mph]."

That early morning was the last time the couple saw Stenger. But on Thursday, Stenger got to say hello, again, to little Santana Reid.

"Cool! He's, he's a little dude. I mean, look at him," Stenger laughed.

And for his help, Reed said Stenger now has a special place in her heart.

"He's an angel. He's my angel," she said, adding that she hopes to share more moments like this with Stenger as the baby grows.