Pennsylvania teen 'transformed into Michael Myers' before randomly stabbing woman, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager in Pennsylvania reportedly told police that he "transformed into Michael Myers" before stabbing a woman at random last week.

According to CBS 21, authorities in Cambria County charged 16-year-old Damond Maher as an adult with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and harassment after he allegedly stabbed a woman in downtown Johnstown on Aug. 3.

The criminal complaint, obtained by CBS 21, says law enforcement was called to downtown Johnstown for a woman who was stabbed by a person wearing a mask. She was stabbed multiple times in her arm and armpit.

According to CBS 21, police identified the teenager as a suspect and reportedly found him inside an abandoned home standing near a window wearing a Michael Myers mask and holding a bloody knife. The TV station reports Maher was initially "unresponsive" with law enforcement and "shook his head no" when asked if he could speak.

Maher admitted to stabbing the woman at random after he got into an argument with his father, CBS 21 reports. The criminal complaint says he told police that he was tired of his dad yelling at him, but he did not want to hurt his dad, so he hurt someone else.

Police said, according to CBS 21, that during an interview the teenager reportedly said he "transformed into Michael Myers" and he had "no remorse." Maher is being held in the Cambria County Prison.