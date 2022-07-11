Pa. Supreme Court chief justice writes encouraging letter to girl who wants his seat

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state Supreme Court's chief justice wrote an encouraging letter to a girl who says she wants his seat.

Violet's mom Elle Barr shared the letter from Chief Justice Max Baer on social media. Baer thanked Violet for the essay she wrote about how she wants to take his seat someday.

Baer told Violet that he also lives in Mt. Lebanon, and if she works hard and does well, "you can go anywhere."

He said he sent along a copy of the state constitution, which he said provides more rights to Pennsylvanians than the federal constitution, and offered to let her come to court in Pittsburgh to watch an argument and maybe even meet the judges.

"Thank you for taking the time to write," he said. "Good luck as you continue through school and into your career. I will watch for the headline of your election to our court."