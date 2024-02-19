Pennsylvania's 10 state universities extend student commitment deadline amid FAFSA delays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's 10 state universities are giving potential new students more time to make their decisions to enroll.

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education, which includes schools like IUP and Slippery Rock, says the extension will help mitigate the delays caused by the U.S. Department of Education's new FAFSA form.

The universities will extend the deadline to at least May 15 for students to commit. The traditional deadline in the U.S. is May 1, commonly referred to as National College Decision Day.

PASSHE says the Department of Education significantly overhauled the FAFSA form this year. While the form is now shorter and simpler, the rollout has caused delays of five to six months, the state says. Now colleges and universities across the country won't be getting financial data from FAFSA, which they use to determine the amount of financial aid to offer students, until mid-March.

"PASSHE universities are doing everything they can to give students and families more time to consider financial aid offers," said PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein in a news release. "We know that most of our students are from low- and middle-income families, and they rely on financial aid to attend their PASSHE university. Going to college and earning a degree or credential is life changing, and those decisions should not be rushed. This extension gives students the time and flexibility to consider their financial aid options and make informed decisions."

Greenstein encourages all high school seniors and any other potential students to complete the new FAFSA form as soon as possible.