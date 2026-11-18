An off-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper from the Pittsburgh barracks was arrested for DUI.

On Oct. 18, just before 11:30 p.m., a Wilkins Township police officer responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings for a reported fight outside in the parking lot between two females. He was told a state trooper was involved.

A witness claimed Tyana Dotterer and another person had started the altercation inside the restaurant.

When the officer arrived, he says Dotterer drove through the nearby Sheetz parking lot but was stopped. The officer claimed Dotterer was "mumbling her words with slurred speech," her eyes were "glassy and bloodshot," and she was "unsteady and stumbling." When asked if she'd been drinking, Dotterer said yes, the officer said.

Police say Dotterer failed a field sobriety test and while under arrest, the officer asked Dotterer to do a blood test three times. She agreed once then refused twice.

Police say Dotterer agreed to sign herself into Forbes Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Police later got her blood alcohol level through a search warrant. Records show her ethanol percentage was 0.407.

"My client has been a trooper for 10 years with an unblemished record," said Dotterer's defense attorney David Shrager. "Prior to that, she served in the Army for 10 years, again, unblemished record. She's a mother; she has three children."

Meanwhile, a state police spokesperson issued a statement saying, "Trooper Tyana Dotterer enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2015 and is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Trooper Dotterer is currently on restricted duty status."

State police will do its own internal investigation to determine if the trooper violated any department policies and any punishment, including termination.