Trooper accused of assaulting motorist during arrest

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of assaulting a person during an arrest.

Police said Israel Moore kicked a motorist who was being handcuffed by another trooper after a chase that ended in Franklin Township, Adams County on Feb. 13.

Police said Moore initiated the chase, which ended in a grass field near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way. The assault was captured on video from the troopers' patrol vehicles, police said.

Moore, who was assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg, was charged with a second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

He's suspended without pay until the case is resolved, police said.