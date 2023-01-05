State police responded to zero fatal crashes over New Year's holiday

Police warn against drunk driving on New Year's Eve weekend

Police warn against drunk driving on New Year's Eve weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Of the nearly 500 New Year's holiday crashes Pennsylvania State Police responded to this year, none of them were fatal.

Troopers investigated 481 crashes that left 108 people injured over a three-day period this year, according to enforcement results released by police on Wednesday. No one was killed.

Police said 41 crashes were alcohol-related. Troopers made 356 DUI arrests, up from 278 last year, and wrote over 12,000 citations.

Last year, there were 471 crashes, two of which were fatal and one of which police said was alcohol-related.

State police said the statistics only involve crashes investigated by them and not by other law enforcement agencies.