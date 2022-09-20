Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Westmoreland County man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Westmoreland County man.

Anyone with info contact psp gbg 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/7ns4IK0plg — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 20, 2022

Aaron D. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie, Westmoreland County on September 7, 2022, according to police.

Ross is said to frequent the Jeanette area and was last seen wearing a red/orange shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 170 pounds, per police.

Anyone with information on Ross' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.