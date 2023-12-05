State police investigating reported child luring incident in Indiana County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported child luring incident in Indiana County.

According to a release on Tuesday from Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, a man attempted to lure an 11-year-old boy toward his vehicle on Washington Church Road in Rayne Township. Police said the reported luring happened at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the boy got off his school bus and was walking home.

State police said the suspect remained in his vehicle and no physical contact was reported between the two.

Law enforcement said the suspect is a man in his 30s with short hair. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and a face covering. He reportedly was driving a black Toyota sedan, possibly a Prius, with possible damage to the passenger side. He may have fled toward Route 119.

This incident remains under investigation. State police say anyone with information can call 724-357-1960.