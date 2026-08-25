Pennsylvania State Police launch new initiative to help keep students safe

It's back-to-school time across the Pittsburgh region, prompting a new safety initiative from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police Troop A — which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties — are stepping up their presence around schools. That could mean more patrols around school grounds, walkthroughs inside school buildings and even meet-and-greet lunches with students.

The state police announced the initiative in a press release on Tuesday, saying it is part of an ongoing effort to work with school administrators and help create safe learning environments. State police also said people will likely see more patrols at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations, along with increased enforcement on bus routes during the busiest times of the school day.

And that's an area where state police said they plan to be proactive. Troopers will watch for drivers who ignore Pennsylvania's School Bus Stopping Law and issue citations to those who break it.

The goal is simple: more eyes around schools, more visibility on the roads and, ultimately, a safer start to the school year for students, families and school staff.

State police have more information online on this initiative and other programs.