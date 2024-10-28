Republican tries to unseat Democrat in Pennsylvania State House 16th District race

Republicans try to unseat last Democratic state rep in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes in Beaver County are on a state House race where the longtime incumbent faces a particularly strong challenge.

In most state legislative districts in this region, incumbents are running for reelection, often without an opponent. This is not the case in the 16th House District, where the Democratic representative in Beaver County, Rob Matzie, is being challenged by Republican Michael Perich, who said this about the eight-term incumbent.

"I don't have anything bad to say about Rob Matzie," Perich said. "I don't know the guy, never had any dealings with him."

A former steelworker, mailman and one-time owner of Zippy's Bar in Aliquippa, Perich says he's running to help keep families in Beaver County.

"I look at my grandkids, and I don't want them to leave," Perich said. "I'm very selfish. I want my grandkids to be around me."

Perich insists he's not criticizing Matzie for the economic decline in the 16th District, citing towns like Ambridge, Aliquippa, Freedom, Rochester and Monaca.

"These used to be thriving towns," Perich said.

"I don't know what the problem is," he added. "But our towns are falling apart, OK? He's been there 16 years."

Matzie says he has been there to help and stresses that his seniority enhances his ability to bring dollars and projects, like the cracker plant, to Beaver County.

"Top 10 in seniority now in the House," Matzie said. "I don't think there is anyone better, anyone more qualified in the 16th District to do this job."

Matzie is now chair of the House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee and most recently spurred investigations into the PIAA's classification of high schools for athletic competition. He says he's being targeted by a conservative group in Harrisburg, financing Perich's negative attacks.

"His entire campaign is being bankrolled by the Commonwealth Leaders Fund, and that is a fund that is being used to buy up some legislative seats to eliminate public education," Matzie said. "They're for public school vouchers. They're against unions. They're for smaller government."

Perich says Democrats in Harrisburg are spending a lot of money against him, too. There have been lots of mailings in this race and even TV ads by both sides, a clear sign that Republicans and Democrats think this seat in Beaver County may be up for grabs.