Pennsylvania lawmakers call for study of PIAA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State lawmakers want to see how the PIAA operates.

The pseudo-government agency is the spotlight of legislation about its inner workings. Democratic Rep. Robert Matzie of the 16th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives started creating the legislation after the court battle Aliquippa went through with classification. The PIAA wanted Aliquippa to be in 5A with its competitive balance formula, but the Quips appealed. Aliquippa ultimately ended up in 4A this year.

"Which from a health and safety perspective, I felt was a bit much," Rep. Matzie said.

He brought House Bill 318 to the House after hearing other people complain about the state organization. It's designed to do a study through the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee and issue a report on the status, management, structure, policies, and finances of the PIAA.

Currently, there is an oversight committee on which Rep. Matzie sits for representatives in the General Assembly who meet with the PIAA once a year.

"Outside of that, we have no teeth to tell them what to do," Rep. Matzie said.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 152-50. Other issues they hope to address include the competitive balance, ticket purchases, and broadcast rights and fees. Depending on the findings, Rep. Matzie floated the idea of possible a state takeover of the organization.

Of the nays, Rep. Jesse Topper said this resolution rides the line of being personal and not business.

"I never want to see us use the legislative process in a way that even smells of something that is retaliatory," Republican Rep. Jesse Topper of the 78th District in the Pennsylvania State House said.

Rep. Topper is also on the oversight committee. He said that the committee is the route to address any concerns about the PIAA's actions.

"We don't have any more or less teeth than the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee doing a study. That's what the resolution calls for," Rep. Topper said.

"And come to an agreement on what we think is in the best interest of the student-athlete in Pennsylvania, whether they are in Aliquippa, Abington, or Allenton, then I'll be happy," Rep. Matzie said.

According to the bill, the study will be done within 120 days for a cost of no more than $25,000.