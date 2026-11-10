Pennsylvania's squonk to be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps in 2027

The U.S. Postal Service announced a slate of new stamps to be released in 2027, and one set features Pennsylvania's very own cryptid: the squonk.

Among the 15 sets on the list is the Mythical Creatures postage stamp collection, which features five North American cryptids beloved by paranormal fans and regional history buffs.

The U.S. Postal Service announced a slate of new stamps to be released in 2027, and one set features Pennsylvania's very own cryptid: the squonk. Photo Credit: U.S. Postal Service

Appalachia is well-represented: two of the five creepy critters are natives of the area.

Mothman is celebrated at festivals in his native West Virginia, where fans dress up in black wings and red sunglasses to rep the spooky harbinger of doom.

But less well-known is Pennsylvania's very own paranormal pal, the squonk, which first made its debut in lumbermen's legends in the early 1900s. According to lore, the squonk lives in Pennsylvania's forests, but it is so self-conscious of its wrinkled, warty appearance that it weeps constantly.

And if curious passersby discover it, it dissolves into a puddle of bubbles and tears. The Postal Service writes, "today it's a beloved symbol of anxiety."

Mothman, the squonk, Sasquatch, the jackalope, and Champ (Lake Champlain's version of Nessie) are all depicted on the stamps in artwork by Nat Power, designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá.

When it is released next year, the squonk's stamp will join another western Pennsylvania icon in U.S. Postal Service stamp history: Fred Rogers.

First released in 2018, the stamp celebrating the beloved host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was re-released in May 2026 as a Forever stamp after it was voted on by the public.