7 charged in Pennsylvania SNAP trafficking operation that stole $775K

Seven people are facing charges after Pennsylvania authorities said they busted a "major" SNAP trafficking operation.

The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General said the "sophisticated" operation stole more than $775,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits over the span of three years.

Authorities said the investigation centered around the Quick Stop Convenience Store in Steelton, Dauphin County, where the owner and employees would process benefits in exchange for cash.

In SNAP trafficking schemes, stores exchange public benefits for cash at a fraction of the value, meaning stores profit without providing food, and recipients get cash to use for whatever they want. For example, in a scheme like this, a store will process a $200 transaction and give $100 in cash, pocketing the profit.

"By using sophisticated methods to defraud the SNAP program, these defendants not only stole from taxpayers but also exploited individuals in need. Pennsylvania does not tolerate public assistance fraud: we investigate it, we prosecute it, and we will continue holding accountable those who abuse these life-saving programs," Pennsylvania Inspector General Michelle Henry said in a press release.

The Steelton Quick Stop Convenience Store owner, Solanyi Ramos, was charged, along with employees Rafael Jermaine Powell, Wilson Javier Garcia Matteo and Beatriz Rosario Acosta. SNAP recipients Shawn Van-Jeffrey McCoy, Dorothy A. Wilson and Shariah Denise Kiser were also charged, the state inspector general's office said.

If convicted, they may be ordered to pay restitution for the stolen public benefits.

Authorities said the multi-year investigation required "extensive collaboration" between multiple agencies.