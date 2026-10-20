Parents lobby Pennsylvania State Senate to vote on revised school phone ban before session ends

A parent-led advocacy group is urging the Pennsylvania State Senate to act on legislation banning students from using cellphones and other mobile devices during the school day.

The proposed Phone-Free Schools bill would enforce a bell-to-bell ban on student cellphones and mobile devices. Supporters say the measure is intended to protect students and help them focus on learning.

The legislation has received widespread bipartisan support, but PA Unplugged, a parent-led movement advocating for phone-free schools, says it is concerned the bill may not make it across the finish line.

"We are not positive that the Senate is actually going to revote on a bill that they already passed 46-1," said PA Unplugged co-lead Kristen Beddard.

The Pennsylvania House passed the bill Monday. But because the House passed a revised version, the Senate must vote on the legislation again before it can be sent to the governor's desk for a final vote.

"We need to protect our children's education. We need to protect those buildings and spaces so those children can learn in the classroom and those social, emotional opportunities outside of the classroom," said PA Unplugged co-lead Kelly Marsh.

Marsh said the group is calling on Senate leadership to bring the measure up for a vote as time is running out for the end of the legislative session.

"We are just asking that the Senate do that," said Marsh. "In Pennsylvania, our Senate is Republican-controlled, so it's really the Republican Senate leadership that we're imploring they move this bill and get us to the finish line."

PA Unplugged says it has not seen the legislation listed on an upcoming voting agenda. With only four scheduled voting days remaining, the group is concerned the bill could die if the Senate does not act.

Beddard said she wants an explanation for why the legislation has not moved forward.

"Honestly, I would love a phone call from somebody in the Senate to say this is why it's not happening. I think, ultimately, what we're asking is that the Senate chooses kids over politics," said Beddard.

If the legislation fails to advance, Beddard said the organization will continue its efforts.

"We will keep working on it, but again, be really disappointed that a year and a half of taxpayer dollars and legislative time has been wasted on something that is considered an easy win everywhere else," Beddard said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward for comment or an explanation but has not received a response.