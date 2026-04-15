Fake tickets, gear scams surge during playoffs, Pennsylvania AG warns

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning sports fans to watch for scams as they buy tickets and merchandise tied to the NBA and NHL playoffs.

The alert comes as the Philadelphia 76ers open their NBA play-in tournament and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers prepare to meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend.

"There's nothing like the excitement of the NHL and NBA playoffs," Sunday said in a statement. "Don't let that excitement lead you to being scammed when buying tickets or team gear."

Sunday said scammers often take advantage of high-demand events by selling fake tickets or unlicensed merchandise. He urged fans to slow down before making purchases.

Consumers are advised to remain cautious when browsing online, with Sunday's office adding that clicking pop-up ads or banner promotions on legitimate sites can redirect users to third-party sellers that lack protections or guarantees. Buyers should also carefully review checkout totals on resale platforms, where additional fees may be added before the purchase is finalized.

Fans are also urged to avoid buying tickets from strangers and, when possible, conduct transactions in safe, well-lit public places. Consumers can also search for "safe transaction locations" online. Police stations often provide an environment for safe transactions.

Sellers who request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency are considered red flags when making online purchases. Credit cards should be used when finalizing these transactions, as they offer better fraud protection.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Sunday's office said, specifically highlighting travel packages that bundle airfare, lodging, and tickets at unusually low prices.

Consumers who believe they were scammed should immediately contact their credit card company to dispute the charge.

Complaints can be filed with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by email, or by phone at 1-800-441-2555.