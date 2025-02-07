First Valentine's Day divorced? Pennsylvania pizza place offers discount if you bring your papers.

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — What if you never got struck by Cupid's arrow? What if Cupid's arrow is the dagger of divorce? Well, if any of those scenarios describe you, then this Valentine's Day, there's a couple of pizza makers that are thinking of you.

For Leechburg Pizza Company owners Jamie Senjan and her husband Steve Senjan, they want to make one thing clear when it comes to matters of the heart.

"We do believe in love," Jamie said. "We have been together 19 years, and we have known each other since we were 5-ish. So, we do believe in it."

But they say there are plenty of people who don't. Or at least, there are plenty of people who are single for whatever reason on Valentine's Day, and they think someone should be both looking out for and cooking for them.

"On Valentine's Day we offer specials on personal pizzas for one, six-inch hoagies and we have a promotion," said Steve. "If you got divorced in the prior year and you show your papers, you get $20 off."

That's right, if you are recently split, this offer is legit. If you got divorced in 2024 and you bring in and show them your divorce papers, you get a discount on your meal.

This is the third year in a row that this shop has been running this promotion and they say it is growing in popularity each year. Even their romantically involved patrons are fans.

"I am a married woman," said Leechburg native Amy Eyerman. "But I appreciate somebody being able to enjoy the holiday even if they are not married or even if they just want to come in an enjoy a good bite to eat. It's a great idea."

So, if you are single this year, why not mingle with some people and some comfort food that may just understand you?

Leechburg Pizza Company is located at 101 Market Street in Leechburg, and they are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.