Operation involving Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General leads to nearly 20 arrests, 17 firearms recovered

Almost 20 people were arrested, and 17 firearms were recovered after an operation involving the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Over the past few weeks, the office has worked with local law enforcement to arrest people they say are violent and moving drugs.

Dubbed Operation Summer Suppression, Attorney General Dave Sunday said the collaboration between local and state law enforcement made the plan work. The operation targeted the McKeesport area.

"We cannot allow ultra-violence to continue to be the norm. That is why we will continue to do our work across the Commonwealth and all the spaces in between," Attorney General Sunday said.

In all, the AG's office said 18 people are facing charges, while 17 guns and $40,000 worth of drugs were taken. The goal was to get drug dealers and illegal guns off the streets. The firearms ranged from handguns to AR-15s. Ammunition was recovered as well.

"Our community from these events reap the benefit of safer streets for our kids to play, our families to go out, and everybody walks the streets," McKeesport Police Chief Josh Alfer said.

The initiative started around Memorial Day. The last arrest happened last week. All the people charged will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

"Some of these individuals were on parole or some sort of court supervision. Some were identified as dangerous or violent offenders. All we believe contributed to the escalating violence in the area," Attorney General Sunday said.

He added that more arrests could be coming as the investigation and operation are ongoing.