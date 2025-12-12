Pennsylvania mom accused of bringing kid on "drug run" after police find 2 pounds of cocaine in car

A Pennsylvania couple is facing felony drug charges after investigators said they found a child and two pounds of cocaine in their car during a traffic stop.

Quida Martens, 54, and Toya Kennedy, 32, of Altoona were charged with felony drug trafficking for bringing a kilogram of cocaine to Blair County for street sales, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Friday. Kennedy is also charged with child endangerment because prosecutors said she brought her small child with her on the "drug run."

The couple was arrested after a months-long investigation into cocaine trafficking from New Jersey, the attorney general's office said.

Investigators said they'd been tracking the pair as they traveled to Newark to get "large quantities" of cocaine. On Wednesday night, the attorney general's office worked with state police to pull over Kennedy's vehicle on Interstate 99.

After executing a search warrant, investigators said they found two pounds of cocaine hidden in the trunk alongside a string of Christmas lights. The attorney general's office said the drugs have an estimated street value of over $90,000.

"Thanks to the work of our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and partners, this large quantity of cocaine never reached Blair County communities," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "This case shows the lengths traffickers will go to maintain their trade, with a mother bringing her young child along for the ride. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we will continue to target predatory drug traffickers."

Martens had been out on bail in a separate drug trafficking case, but both Martens and Kennedy are now in the Blair County Jail, the attorney general's office said. The child is being cared for by a relative.