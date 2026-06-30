Pennsylvania minimum wage bill stalls in state senate amid push for $15 an hour

Some lawmakers say the Pennsylvania State Senate is stalling on a bill to increase the state's minimum wage. Those in favor of the bill say it will stimulate Pennsylvania's economy, while opponents say it will only hurt it.

House Bill 2189 passed through the lower chamber 104-95. Since then, it's sat in the state senate awaiting a vote. On Tuesday, lawmakers in favor of the measure called on the Republican-controlled Senate to move on it.

"We are calling on that Pennsylvania Republican caucus to do just that. Let's go," said Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton.

Right now, the state minimum wage stands at $7.25, and it's been that way since 2006.

Pennsylvania Sen. Jay Costa said the state is behind the curve when compared to other states' minimum wage.

"New York, $16.50 an hour, New Jersey, $15.49, Delaware, $15, Maryland, $15, Virginia, $12.41, Ohio, $10.70, and even West Virginia at 8.75," said Sen. Costa.

The bill calls for a new scale starting at $11 per hour, effective Jan. 1, 2027, followed by $13 per hour in 2028 and $15 per hour in 2029. After that, an annual cost-of-living adjustment follows.

"If you don't like motion and how we're raising the minimum wage, that's cool. Show me what you got. What you can't do is continue to strangle the workers of Pennsylvania by keeping them at this abominable minimum wage," said Rep. Jordan Harris.

Senate Republicans have yet to put the bill up for a vote. It's been in their hands since May.

Citing the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office, many GOP members say an increase in the minimum wage would result in layoffs, reduced hours, increased costs to customers, and the destruction of small businesses.

At this point, House Bill 2189 remains in the Senate but off the table and unlikely to be debated or voted on—at least for now.