Northern Pennsylvania man killed when fireworks explode in his garage

UNION CITY, Pa. (KDKA/AP) -- A man was killed when some fireworks exploded at his Pennsylvania home, state police said.

Michael Cross, 55, of Union City, was working in his garage when the blast occurred around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the Erie County community. Neighbors soon arrived and helped get Cross away from the flames, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Erie News Now, citing sources, reported that Cross was a licensed pyrotechnician and may have been wiring some electronics for an upcoming fireworks display when the explosion happened.

No other injuries were reported. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is among the agencies involved in the ongoing investigation into the blast.

Eight people were killed by accidents involving fireworks last year, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nearly 10,000 people were treated in the emergency room for fireworks injuries last year, with two-thirds happening in the weeks before and after the Fourth of July holiday.