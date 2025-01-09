Watch CBS News
Washington County man injured in New Orleans attack released from hospital

By Michael Guise

Pennsylvania woman working in New Orleans describes aftermath attack
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, man injured in the deadly truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year's Day was released from the hospital. 

Jeremi Sensky was injured when the driver of a truck plowed into a crowd, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more. The man driving the vehicle was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Sensky suffered two broken legs and was released from the hospital after a week-plus stay that featured surgery, his daughter told KDKA on Thursday. 

After the attack, his daughter said in a Facebook post that her father could not get out of the street and was directly hit and thrown from his wheelchair. The 51-year-old has been paralyzed and in a wheelchair since 1999. 

Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S.-born citizen from Texas, posted videos declaring his support for ISIS shortly before the deadly rampage, according to the FBI. Investigators are looking for a motive in the attack, which Allison Brownlee from Derry, Westmoreland County, narrowly avoided.

She was working at the Troubadour bar as a bartender on New Year's Eve three blocks away from where the attack happened. Brownlee and her fiance planned to go to Bourbon Street but decided to go home instead. 

"We're two blocks from Bourbon," Brownlee told KDKA on Jan. 2. "We could easily go down, have a drink and then leave. He was like, 'No, I'm tired.' Thankfully, he was tired. He wanted to go home." 

Brownlee moved to New Orleans about five months ago.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

