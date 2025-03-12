Pennsylvania Lottery looking to increase jackpots on larger scratch-off games

The Pennsylvania Lottery is looking to increase its jackpots on some bigger scratch-off games, and hopes to do this not just for the people who like to play the lottery, but for those who benefit from lottery ticket sales.

At places like the Greensburg Newsstand, the Pennsylvania Lottery is a big business. Officials say anything that helps keep that business up is okay with them.

The Pennsylvania Lottery wants to increase jackpots on their $30 and $50 scratch-off tickets to attract more players, increase profits, and thus increase the money for Pennsylvania senior programs.

Allan Lydick, owner of the Greensburg Newsstand, says that over half of his lottery sales on any given week usually come from scratchers. While he welcomes more business that bigger jackpots may bring, he doesn't think many current players will leave their financial comfort zones to bet more money.

"Some people will quit playing; they don't want to play the big ones," said Lydick. "They come in specifically for the $3, $2 and $1 tickets. But there [is] a group of people who buy the big ones, and there are a group of people that buy the smaller ones."

Daina Livingston has been playing scratch-offs for years, but she says she probably wouldn't get a more expensive ticket, even with a higher jackpot. She says she is having decent luck with the lower-priced scratch-off tickets.

"I just scratched one off that I got in a birthday card for $5 and it was a St. Patrick's Day one and I hit for $17," said Livingston.

According to the Lottery's website, the 2023-2024 fiscal year saw net profits exceed $1 billion. About 67% of lottery earnings benefit Pennsylvania seniors, while roughly 31% of lottery profits go to its payouts. The lottery retains about 2% of its gains for operations.

Some worry, however, that by implementing higher payouts, overall profits could be down.

The Lottery is required by state law to exceed a 20% profit from traditional game sales each year. Lottery officials say they are working with Governor Shapiro's office and the legislature to finalize a plan.

There is no official word on when or if these jackpots will be changed.

While jackpots may be going up for some bigger games, the chances of winning will remain the same: many will play, few will win.

The lottery wants to remind everyone to please play responsibly. For help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537).