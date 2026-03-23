$3 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Fayette County

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Fayette County recently sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket.

Meet Mini Mart Inc., located along East Main Street in South Union Township, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The prize was won on the "$3 Million Mega Moolah Multiplier" ticket, which is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Lottery officials say that scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, and neither the lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets are sold until a prize is claimed. All lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to state and federal taxes.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's official end-sale date, which is posted on the lottery's website.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation services, prescription assistance, senior centers, and meal programs.