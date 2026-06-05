Pennsylvania lawmakers push to protect workers from extreme heat

State lawmakers are making a big push to ensure people who work in the heat stay safe.

The heat is on for folks who work outside. However, right now, there are no federal or state legal protections for extreme heat, except for animals.

Pennsylvania Senator Nick Pisciottano of the 45th District is one of multiple lawmakers who want to change this.

"Every worker should be safe at their workplace, right? Whether that's safe from violence, but also safe from the environment," Pisciottano told KDKA on Friday.

He's a primary co-sponsor of a bill in the state Senate. It has bipartisan support and a companion version in the House. The goal is to protect workers in the hottest of temperatures.

"Instances of heat stroke are rising, and so we want to make sure that the proper framework is in place to protect workers from heat-related illnesses," Pisciottano said.

The proposals would require employers to put heat illness prevention plans in place, mandating paid rest breaks, water and access to shade, education, and emergency response training. They're standards that would be created and handled by the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

"We want the secretary to be able to work with business owners and the folks that are actually doing these jobs and managing the jobs, so that the regulations can be flexible to their needs and to the needs of the worker," Pisciottano said.

Lawmakers and other union leaders said workers without collective bargaining agreements may feel pressured to continue working in dangerous or fatal conditions.

Michael Ford is the secretary-treasurer for the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades. He shared his thoughts at a press conference in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

"This isn't about minor discomfort. It's a high-risk environment for heat stroke and workplace accidents," Ford said.

In fact, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. At least 40 people die every year, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the temps aren't getting any better. Officials said 2024 was the hottest on record in the state, and 2025 was the second hottest.

"This is becoming more important because of the more unpredictable and extreme weather that we seem to be having recently," Pisciottano said.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Labor and Industry told KDKA, "The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) strongly believes in and supports efforts and measures to increase workplace safety and standards for workers year-round... L&I is aware of the proposed legislation and will continue to follow it as it moves through the legislative process."

Pisciottano said both bills are awaiting votes in committee in each chamber, and they hope to get them passed by the end of the year.

