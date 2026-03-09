Pennsylvania lawmakers call for investigation into gas price hikes amid war with Iran

Two lawmakers in Pennsylvania are calling for an investigation into the rapid rise of gas prices as the ongoing conflict with Iran is in its second week.

Pennsylvania State Representatives Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery County) and Jim Haddock (D-Lackawanna and Luzerne counties) released a statement late last week in response to rapidly riding fuel prices throughout the commonwealth, saying that gas stations began raising prices "as soon as the first bomb struck in Iran."

The statement from Reps. Ciresi and Haddock said that the price increases came from gas stations that had already bought and paid for the fuel in their tanks.

"We are calling on Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with the Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Consumer Advocate, to investigate these price hikes," the statement said. "In a time of such uncertainty, Pennsylvanians should be able to afford to go where they need to go."

The representatives said that the situation deserves an independent investigation to determine if laws were broken and that they will be pushing for new laws that would address price gouging and consumer protection.

According to AAA, the national average is currently $3.45 per gallon of regular fuel, up nearly 50 cents per gallon compared to one week prior.

In Pennsylvania, the average price is a bit higher at $3.57 per gallon, which is also around 50 cents higher per gallon than at this time last week.

Late last week, Pittsburgh-area gas prices were up over 25 cents per gallon week over week with another 15 to 30 cent jump expected when the summer season increase kicks in. Prices in the Philadelphia area were also rapidly surging last week amid the ongoing Iran conflict.