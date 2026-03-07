Gas prices continue to rapidly surge across Philadelphia area amid conflict with Iran

For the past week, gas prices have been rising rapidly, and many drivers say they're feeling the impact.

"Absolutely, I drive a lot so I am feeling it," Ethel Lanier said.

Lanier says she fills up her tank about two times a week. On Saturday night, she paid $3.29 for a gallon of regular at the Wawa in Pennsauken.

According to AAA, gas prices in South Jersey jumped up seven cents since Friday, and up 37 cents from this time last week.

"I remember when gas was $4 a gallon, I do remember that, and I'm not looking forward to it but what are you going to do when you have to drive," Lanier said.

"It's catching people off guard. Everybody has bills and stuff and now gas is going way back up again," Samir Stanley said.

Across the bridge in Philly, drivers are feeling even more pain at the pump. A gallon of regular cost $3.59 at the Gulf Station at 22nd and Spring Garden.

AAA says prices increased seven cents overnight in the Philadelphia area, and they're up 36 cents from a week ago. During that same time, drivers in Delaware are paying 45 cents more.

"That's a lot of money. It's cheaper nowadays to catch an uber or a bus sometimes depending on how far you're going," Devine Lee said.

"Man we're all going to have to get electric cars or something, but I don't know what's going on," Jonathan Claypoll said.

The fast climb comes after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran sparking supply issues and global uncertainty.

John Quigley is a Senior Fellow at the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. He says prices will likely continue to rise as long as the conflict continues. So how high could they go?

"I've seen projections of a 75 cent increase in gasoline prices over the next two months if the hostilities continue through that period, so the longer it goes the worse it's likely to get," Quigley said.

If you're looking to save some money at the pump, AAA says Sunday is generally the cheapest day to fill up as prices tend to rise throughout the week.