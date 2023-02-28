Pa. House to discuss ending automatic gas tax increase

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some local lawmakers want to stop raising the gas tax in Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers introduced Senate bill 35, which would stop the gas tax increase this year and permanently set the wholesale gas price at $2.99 per gallon. It passed the state Senate in January, and now it's waiting to be voted on in the house.

Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine says Pennsylvanians pay too much in gas tax because of Act 89 of 2013, which helps pay for roads and bridges. It already increased the gas tax at the beginning of the new year to 61 cents per gallon and 78 cents for diesel.

He says eliminating this increase will benefit buyers.

"Although this is taxed at the wholesale level, that fee is ultimately passed on directly to the consumer, so stopping this tax from increasing would have a direct impact on the pocketbooks of consumers," Bernstine said.

He believes the bill will gain the support it needs from both sides.

"When Republicans go to the gas pumps, they're being hurt and more money is being taken out of their pocket. When Democrats go to the gas pumps, the exact same thing is happening. So I think this is something both Republicans and Democrats can get together on and we need to move it out of the House."

Bernstine says the House returns to session this week. If it passes, it'll go to Gov. Josh Shapiro to sign.