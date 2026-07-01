Pennsylvania lawmaker says he was kicked off House floor for "patriotic" American flag jacket

A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he was kicked off of the House floor Tuesday for wearing a "patriotic" suit jacket.

Representative Eric Davanzo, a Republican who serves Pennsylvania's 58th district in parts of Westmoreland County, said he was removed from the House floor on Tuesday for wearing a suit jacket that he called "patriotic," ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Rep. Davanzo said Tuesday that House Speaker Jonna McClinton found his jacket, which featured red and white stripes like an American flag, along with a blue tie with white stars, to go against House rules.

Pennsylvania state representative Eric Davanzo said he was kicked off of the House floor Tuesday for wearing a "patriotic" suit jacket ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations this weekend. PA State Rep. Eric Davanzo / Facebook

In a video later shared to his Facebook page, Davanzo said he "will never apologize for putting patriotism before politics."

"We love America," Davanzo said in the video. "So I'm happy to put this on. I'm proud to wear this."

Rep. Jordan Harris, a Democrat who represents part of Philadelphia County, referred to the jacket as "very patriotic" in the video.

"Everybody loved it," Davanzo said. "They come up, people gave me hugs, shaking my hands."

Davanzo said he walked onto the House floor Tuesday like he always does and was then told that he was asked to leave the floor, being told that Rep. McClinton didn't like his outfit, adding that it's not something he would wear every day.

"I'm like, listen, I would wear this back home and I'm going to wear it again," Davanzo said, adding that he was then told by security guards that he was being asked to either leave the House floor or remove the jacket.

"America's 250th, 4th of July is four days away," Davanzo said. "It's a holiday weekend coming up. Why not wear it?"

Fellow Republican representatives Stephanie Borowitz (parts of Clinton and Union counties) and Tim O'Neal (parts of Washington County) were each critical of Davanzo's removal, noting that the House has members who wear camouflage jackets and hats on the House floor.

"As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, apparently patriotic attire is not allowed," O'Neal said.

Davanzo also noted that he is the chairman of the America First Caucus and recently introduced legislation calling for all Pennsylvania households to receive $250 as a part of celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

"This should be bipartisan. This isn't a Republican, Democrat, Independent thing," Davanzo said last month regarded the proposed bill.