Should Pennsylvanians get $250 to celebrate America's 250th? One lawmaker thinks so.

Would you like $250 for America's 250th birthday? That's what one Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker is proposing.

In Harrisburg on Wednesday, Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo from Westmoreland County put forth a proposal that could help curtail rising inflation costs.

The proposal is dubbed the "$250 for America's 250th Act" and Davanzo says there's no better way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than by giving tax-paying households of the commonwealth a little money back.

"In appropriations, it was brought into our attention that we over collected $930 million," Davanzo explained. "So, as I am sitting there, I am thinking, how can we get this money back to the taxpayers, right? The people that paid it. This wasn't taken from education, this wasn't taken from transportation, this was an overpayment by the folks of Pennsylvania."

Davanzo says that millions of tax-paying households in the state could benefit from this $250 extra cash.

And while he admits that government usually doesn't move at a fast pace, Davanzo says that if this can't be done by the Fourth of July, he is hopeful that by Labor Day, these checks will be going out.

"This should be bipartisan. This isn't a Republican, Democrat, Independent thing," Davanzo said. "This is truly the fact that Pennsylvanians overpaid, and I want to give them their money back. Listen, our families at home are hurting whether we want to admit it or not. The groceries, the gas pumps. They're hurting. We have extra money. Instead of starting other social programs or expanding any programs, let's give the money back to the folks."