Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill on mobile driver's license

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bill going through Harrisburg looks to put your driver's license in your phone.

The idea would be to have a mobile driver's license that works just like the physical copy.

The future, according to House Bill 1247, would be leaving the DMV and getting an electronic license in addition to your physical card.

"The numbers are skyrocketing when it comes to how people are using their phones and how people are not carrying around what they used to," state House Rep. Dan Miller of the 42nd District said.

Now, the bill isn't calling for wholesale change from card to phone. Between retailers and establishments needing the technology to read the phones and people being reluctant, the phone would be an added copy. PennDOT said the mobile license could be programmed to show only certain information when requested, like your age.

"This provides for additional privacy protections for the mobile product holder that's not available when using the physical card of today," PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kara Templeton said.

There are concerns about how this could change interactions when people are pulled over. If someone reaches for a pocket without addressing what they're doing, it could cause a situation to spiral.

"That's the real danger here. You will have a police officer mistake someone reaching for a phone to show a license for something much more serious," University of Pittsburgh professor of law David Harris said.

Currently, police have to have a warrant to search your phone, but if you give it to them willingly, you waive that right and open yourself to an officer searching your phone beyond the license.

"All of that could be searched by the police and has been in many cases used as evidence against people at trials," Harris said.

The legislation calls for people to still carry around physical copies of their ID to prevent some of those problems. It goes on to say that requirements that force you to turn over your ID don't apply to the mobile version.

One local chief told KDKA-TV that in some capacity, officers are already dealing with mobile IDs because people will take photos of their ID to keep on their phones if they don't have their wallets.

The bill is currently in the state House Transportation Committee.