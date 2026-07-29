After healthcare rate increase proposals, workers advocate for themselves and patients

Less than a week after the Pennsylvania Insurance Department released proposals for healthcare rate increases, workers were in Harrisburg advocating for themselves and their patients.

Francis Adams was there making his voice heard for the patients he cares for as a home healthcare worker in Washington County.

"A silent voice isn't heard," Adams said. "If we go and we protest and we come together, that's what changed America."

He's a part of a coalition of healthcare workers, advocates and community members who delivered a petition with more than 600 signatures to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, calling for a cost freeze.

It comes after the agency announced providers in the individual market are requesting an average premium rate change of 17.1% for people who buy their own coverage under the Affordable Care Act through the state's marketplace, Pennie. The southwestern region is seeing spikes from 15.82% to 40.9%.

It's the second increase in a row without tax credits. Pennie reports that since people lost them, more than 177,000 Pennsylvanians have dropped their insurance.

"Without patients, I don't have a job, but the biggest concern is not me, it's the people that need the healthcare," Adams said.

In announcing the proposed rate increases, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said:

"These rates are higher than we'd hoped and reflect continued rising costs across the healthcare environment. PID's team will be closely examining each filing to ensure rates are reasonable and justified and not charging any more than necessary to deliver promised benefits."

Adams wants to urge others to join the fight.

"It's not just me and them. It's all of us. Is this going to affect every way of life for people in Pennsylvania if these costs go up?" Adams said.

The state Insurance Department is expected to share the final approved rates in the fall. It will be accepting public comments through Aug. 22. If you would like to weigh in, you can send an email to ra-in-comment@pa.gov.