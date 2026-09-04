Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 4, 2026

Week 2 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. There are plenty of must-see games on the slate, including McKeesport taking on Montour in the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 2 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Academy of the New Church 26, Bartram 26

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 38, Germantown Academy 34

Erie 14, Meadville 9

Lower Moreland 31, Fels 6

Malvern Prep 21, La Salle College High School 0

Pennington, N.J. 38, Penn Charter 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mt Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, ccd.