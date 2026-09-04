How to watch tonight's McKeesport vs. Montour WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a Friday night in western Pennsylvania, and that means it's time for high school football under the lights. Here's how to watch tonight's McKeesport vs. Montour game of the week as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

McKeesport (1-0) kicked off its season last week with a 55-0 shutout win against Brashear. Kemon Spell, a Georgia recruit and the top running back recruit in the country, ran for three touchdowns in the victory.

McKeesport's Kemon Spell, a Georgia recruit, is the top-rated running back recruit in the country. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Wide receiver Javien Robinson, one of Pennsylvania's top prospects and a South Carolina recruit, added two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Montour (1-0) defeated Moon 28-25 last week to open its season with a win.

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?