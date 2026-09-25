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Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 25, 2026

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Friday night football has returned to Pennsylvania for another week. Must-see games of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association included a Class 1A matchup between Clairton and Washington in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week. 

Week 5 Pennsylvania high school football scores 

Allentown Central Catholic 14, Easton 13

Armstrong 14, Gateway 12

Beaver Falls 24, Freedom 13

Belle Vernon 49, Greensburg Salem 14

Bellwood-Antis 37, Tyrone 14

Bermudian Springs 26, Eastern York 21

Bethlehem Freedom 61, Allentown Dieruff 0

Bishop McCort 59, Somerset 28

Bishop McDevitt 20, Cumberland Valley 0

Blue Mountain 42, Tamaqua 7

Cambria Heights 46, Northern Cambria 6

Camp Hill Trinity 21, Middletown 0

Central Bucks South 36, Neshaminy 0

Central York 55, South Western 21

Chambersburg 19, Central Dauphin 14

Conemaugh Township 40, Portage Area 14

Conestoga 21, Penncrest 7

Dallastown 28, New Oxford 14

Dover 41, Susquehannock 3

Downingtown West High School 31, Bayard Rustin High School 3

East Stroudsburg South 38, Pleasant Valley 28

Elizabeth-Forward 41, Southmoreland 0

Elizabethtown 33, Warwick 18

Fels 20, Dobbins Tech 0

Fitch, Ohio 42, Erie 0

Fort Hill, Md. 35, Hollidaysburg 21

Fort LeBoeuf 14, Harbor Creek 10

Grove City 42, Ambridge 12

Hamburg 36, Pequea Valley 7

Harrisburg 40, Altoona 20

Honesdale 36, Crestwood 7

Hughesville 21, Northwest 0

Indiana 25, Albert Gallatin 14

Jeannette 14, Riverview 7

La Salle College High School 28, Salesianum, Del. 10

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Boone 6

Lancaster Catholic 34, Kutztown 13

Mid Valley 42, Lackawanna Trail 16

Mifflinburg 32, Loyalsock 27

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 28, Conwell-Egan 14

Mount Union High School 63, West Branch 19

Neshannock 48, Mohawk 6

North Pocono 21, Abington Heights 0

Northeastern 21, York Suburban 7

Northern Lebanon 27, Donegal 15

Northwestern Lehigh 41, Saucon Valley 0

Norwin 22, Mt Lebanon 3

Palmyra 26, Waynesboro 0

Parkland 35, Northampton 0

Penn-Trafford 64, Connellsville 0

Pennridge 26, Central Bucks East 7

Penns Valley 26, Bellefonte 19

Pennsbury 42, Abington 0

Philadelphia Central 16, Vaux Big Picture 6

Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 15

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 32, Burrell 20

Port Allegany 64, Bradford 0

Pottsgrove 31, Pottstown 13

Quakertown 24, Council Rock South 21

Richland 34, Forest Hills 7

Ringgold 46, South Park 7

Roberts 35, Pope John Paul II 7

Scranton Prep 57, West Scranton 7

Shamokin 55, Central Mountain 0

Sharon 40, Meadville 6

Shenango 49, Rochester 8

Solanco 57, Cocalico 19

South Williamsport 56, Canton 0

Southern Columbia 46, Central Columbia 6

Southern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 0

Springfield 43, Upper Darby 0

State College 44, Cedar Cliff 0

Strath Haven 28, Haverford High School 14

Susquehanna Township 30, Milton Hershey 14

Thomas Jefferson 34, Montour 29

Troy 49, Wellsboro 12

Twin Valley 42, Garden Spot 6

USO 16, Brashear 13

Upper St Clair 31, South Fayette 7

Valley View 56, Scranton 22

Wallenpaupack Area High School 31, Delaware Valley 8

Waynesburg Central 44, Mount Pleasant 14

West Mifflin 39, Laurel Highlands 0

West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 20

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 3

Williamsport 23, Selinsgrove 8

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Reading 0

Wissahickon 22, Academy Park 14

Woodland Hills 41, Greater Latrobe High School 6

Wyoming 35, Western Wayne 13

Wyomissing 50, Eastern Lebanon County High 13

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