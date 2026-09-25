Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 25, 2026
Friday night football has returned to Pennsylvania for another week. Must-see games of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association included a Class 1A matchup between Clairton and Washington in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 5 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Allentown Central Catholic 14, Easton 13
Armstrong 14, Gateway 12
Beaver Falls 24, Freedom 13
Belle Vernon 49, Greensburg Salem 14
Bellwood-Antis 37, Tyrone 14
Bermudian Springs 26, Eastern York 21
Bethlehem Freedom 61, Allentown Dieruff 0
Bishop McCort 59, Somerset 28
Bishop McDevitt 20, Cumberland Valley 0
Blue Mountain 42, Tamaqua 7
Cambria Heights 46, Northern Cambria 6
Camp Hill Trinity 21, Middletown 0
Central Bucks South 36, Neshaminy 0
Central York 55, South Western 21
Chambersburg 19, Central Dauphin 14
Conemaugh Township 40, Portage Area 14
Conestoga 21, Penncrest 7
Dallastown 28, New Oxford 14
Dover 41, Susquehannock 3
Downingtown West High School 31, Bayard Rustin High School 3
East Stroudsburg South 38, Pleasant Valley 28
Elizabeth-Forward 41, Southmoreland 0
Elizabethtown 33, Warwick 18
Fels 20, Dobbins Tech 0
Fitch, Ohio 42, Erie 0
Fort Hill, Md. 35, Hollidaysburg 21
Fort LeBoeuf 14, Harbor Creek 10
Grove City 42, Ambridge 12
Hamburg 36, Pequea Valley 7
Harrisburg 40, Altoona 20
Honesdale 36, Crestwood 7
Hughesville 21, Northwest 0
Indiana 25, Albert Gallatin 14
Jeannette 14, Riverview 7
La Salle College High School 28, Salesianum, Del. 10
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Boone 6
Lancaster Catholic 34, Kutztown 13
Mid Valley 42, Lackawanna Trail 16
Mifflinburg 32, Loyalsock 27
Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 28, Conwell-Egan 14
Mount Union High School 63, West Branch 19
Neshannock 48, Mohawk 6
North Pocono 21, Abington Heights 0
Northeastern 21, York Suburban 7
Northern Lebanon 27, Donegal 15
Northwestern Lehigh 41, Saucon Valley 0
Norwin 22, Mt Lebanon 3
Palmyra 26, Waynesboro 0
Parkland 35, Northampton 0
Penn-Trafford 64, Connellsville 0
Pennridge 26, Central Bucks East 7
Penns Valley 26, Bellefonte 19
Pennsbury 42, Abington 0
Philadelphia Central 16, Vaux Big Picture 6
Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 15
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 32, Burrell 20
Port Allegany 64, Bradford 0
Pottsgrove 31, Pottstown 13
Quakertown 24, Council Rock South 21
Richland 34, Forest Hills 7
Ringgold 46, South Park 7
Roberts 35, Pope John Paul II 7
Scranton Prep 57, West Scranton 7
Shamokin 55, Central Mountain 0
Sharon 40, Meadville 6
Shenango 49, Rochester 8
Solanco 57, Cocalico 19
South Williamsport 56, Canton 0
Southern Columbia 46, Central Columbia 6
Southern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 0
Springfield 43, Upper Darby 0
State College 44, Cedar Cliff 0
Strath Haven 28, Haverford High School 14
Susquehanna Township 30, Milton Hershey 14
Thomas Jefferson 34, Montour 29
Troy 49, Wellsboro 12
Twin Valley 42, Garden Spot 6
USO 16, Brashear 13
Upper St Clair 31, South Fayette 7
Valley View 56, Scranton 22
Wallenpaupack Area High School 31, Delaware Valley 8
Waynesburg Central 44, Mount Pleasant 14
West Mifflin 39, Laurel Highlands 0
West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 20
West York 55, Kennard-Dale 3
Williamsport 23, Selinsgrove 8
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Reading 0
Wissahickon 22, Academy Park 14
Woodland Hills 41, Greater Latrobe High School 6
Wyoming 35, Western Wayne 13
Wyomissing 50, Eastern Lebanon County High 13