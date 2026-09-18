Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 18, 2026
It's Friday night, meaning another week of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. Must-see games included a 6A matchup between Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in.
Week 4 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 29, West Scranton 13
Abraham Lincoln High School 48, West Philadelphia 20
Academy at Palumbo 14, Roxborough 0
Albert Gallatin 42, Yough 14
Altoona 28, Carlisle 13
Apollo-Ridge 56, Brownsville 13
Athens 17, South Williamsport 7
Avonworth 34, New Castle 14
Bartram 29, Philadelphia Central 14
Belle Vernon 35, Burrell 0
Bethel Park 35, Penn Hills 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Huntingdon 0
Bishop McDevitt 49, Cedar Cliff 0
Blackhawk 49, Ellwood City 14
Bloomsburg 34, Warrior Run 15
Blue Mountain 44, Pottsville 14
Bradford 24, Coudersport 20
Brockway 27, Port Allegany 12
Cambria Heights 6, Marion Center 0
Cambridge Springs 25, Maplewood 16
Camp Hill Trinity 28, East Pennsboro 14
Canon-McMillan 38, Seneca Valley 8
Cardinal O'Hara 38, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Cathedral Prep 79, Franklin 6
Cedar Crest 28, Hempfield 19
Central Bucks South 37, Abington 6
Central Cambria 40, Greater Johnstown High School 13
Central Martinsburg 28, Bellwood-Antis 26
Coatesville 35, Roberts 7
Cocalico 28, Warwick 10
Conemaugh Township 28, United Valley 6
Corry 49, North East 14
Cumberland Valley 21, Chambersburg 0
Dallas 35, Pittston 7
Dallastown 12, South Western 0
Danville 24, Milton 0
Delone Catholic High School 24, Biglerville 14
Dover 23, Northeastern 17
DuBois 21, Punxsutawney 0
Dunmore 35, Lake-Lehman 0
Eastern Lebanon County High 21, Conrad Weiser 12
Emmaus 21, Pocono Mountain East 7
Executive 32, Tamaqua 30
Exeter 7, Ephrata 0
Farrell 25, Wilmington 14
Fitch, Ohio 77, Butler 6
Forest Hills 26, Chestnut Ridge 20
Freedom 39, Mohawk 23
General McLane 23, Oil City 0
Girard 32, Northwestern 27
Greater Latrobe High School 24, Gateway 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Bentworth 0
Grove City 42, Fort LeBoeuf 40
Harbor Creek 40, Fairview 14
Hazleton 17, Crestwood 14
Hershey 24, Palmyra 17
Hollidaysburg 49, Baldwin 12
Homer-Center 42, Penns Manor 14
Honesdale 51, Carbondale 20
Hopewell 34, Central Valley 6
Jeannette 42, Springdale 0
Karns City 28, St. Marys 7
Kennett 36, Upper Perkiomen 14
Keystone 21, Central Clarion 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Donegal 6
Laurel 48, Cornell 6
Lehighton 41, Saucon Valley 0
Line Mountain 14, Upper Dauphin 7
Loyalsock 42, Midd-West 18
Marian Catholic High School 49, Minersville 14
Mars 14, Hampton 7
McGuffey 48, Quaker Valley 9
Meadville 14, Warren 7
Mechanicsburg 28, Lower Dauphin 21
Mercyhurst 64, Cochranton 0
Monessen 14, Fort Cherry 12
Moniteau 31, Bucktail 12
Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 26, The Haverford School 14
Montour 21, West Allegheny 20
Montoursville 48, Central Columbia 0
Moshannon Valley 35, West Branch 6
Mount Carmel Area High School 55, North Schuylkill 7
Mount Pleasant 31, Derry 20
Mount Union High School 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Nazareth Area 31, Bethlehem Freedom 0
Neshannock 44, New Brighton 6
Newport 38, Camp Hill 28
North Hills 10, Peters Township 0
North Penn 35, Pennsbury 7
North Pocono 27, Valley View 14
Northampton 13, Bethlehem Liberty 12
Northern Bedford def. Everett, forfeit
Northern York 29, Gettysburg 21
Northwestern Lehigh 69, Salisbury 7
Palmerton 24, Catasauqua 13
Panther Valley 35, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Peddie, N.J. 28, Wyoming Seminary 20
Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 13
Penn-Trafford 68, Franklin Regional 0
Pennington, N.J. 20, Germantown Academy 9
Pennridge 14, Central Bucks West 7
Pequea Valley 30, Kutztown 8
Philadelphia Northeast 28, Washington 18
Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Penns Valley 28
Pine-Richland 41, Mt Lebanon 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Norwin 17
Plum 42, Shaler 6
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Quakertown 8
Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop Shanahan 21
Redbank Valley 35, Brookville 0
Richland 36, Bishop McCort 28
Ridgway 47, Kane Area 0
River Valley 35, Portage Area 7
Riverside 27, Lackawanna Trail 3
Saegertown 28, Union City 0
Schuylkill Haven 48, Mahanoy 16
Schuylkill Valley 45, Columbia 34
Selinsgrove 44, Central Mountain 0
Seton-LaSalle 54, Steel Valley 0
Shamokin 35, Jersey Shore 14
Sharon 66, Conneaut 14
Sharpsville 49, Reynolds 10
Shenango 30, Northgate 22
Shikellamy 48, Williamsport 44
Shippensburg 24, Waynesboro 13
Smethport 56, Otto-Eldred 30
South Fayette 21, Trinity Washington 0
South Park 35, Laurel Highlands 0
Southern Lehigh 48, Wilson 0
Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 34
State College 42, Central Dauphin East 0
Susquenita 20, Juniata 16
Thomas Jefferson 70, Moon 35
Tri-Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 10
Troy 14, Montgomery 7
Twin Valley 39, Manheim Central 0
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle 6
Union 55, Cameron County 8
Union Area 35, South Side 0
Unionville 24, Phoenixville 21
Upper St Clair 49, Chartiers Valley 7
Vaux Big Picture 14, Fels 2
Wallenpaupack Area High School 54, Scranton 0
Washington 42, Brentwood 14
West Mifflin 27, Ambridge 0
West York 43, York Suburban 0
Western Beaver 28, Elwood City Riverside 10
Western Wayne 28, Holy Redeemer 7
Westinghouse 49, Carrick 0
Wilkes-Barre 22, Berwick 12
Williams Valley 33, Pottsville Nativity 0
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 17, Manheim Township 0
Windber 33, Meyersdale 30
Woodland Hills 42, Fox Chapel 3
Wyoming 38, Mid Valley 20
Wyoming Valley West 26, Hanover Area 22