Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 18, 2026

It's Friday night, meaning another week of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. Must-see games included a 6A matchup between Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in.

Week 4 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 29, West Scranton 13

Abraham Lincoln High School 48, West Philadelphia 20

Academy at Palumbo 14, Roxborough 0

Albert Gallatin 42, Yough 14

Altoona 28, Carlisle 13

Apollo-Ridge 56, Brownsville 13

Athens 17, South Williamsport 7

Avonworth 34, New Castle 14

Bartram 29, Philadelphia Central 14

Belle Vernon 35, Burrell 0

Bethel Park 35, Penn Hills 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Huntingdon 0

Bishop McDevitt 49, Cedar Cliff 0

Blackhawk 49, Ellwood City 14

Bloomsburg 34, Warrior Run 15

Blue Mountain 44, Pottsville 14

Bradford 24, Coudersport 20

Brockway 27, Port Allegany 12

Cambria Heights 6, Marion Center 0

Cambridge Springs 25, Maplewood 16

Camp Hill Trinity 28, East Pennsboro 14

Canon-McMillan 38, Seneca Valley 8

Cardinal O'Hara 38, Philadelphia West Catholic 0

Cathedral Prep 79, Franklin 6

Cedar Crest 28, Hempfield 19

Central Bucks South 37, Abington 6

Central Cambria 40, Greater Johnstown High School 13

Central Martinsburg 28, Bellwood-Antis 26

Coatesville 35, Roberts 7

Cocalico 28, Warwick 10

Conemaugh Township 28, United Valley 6

Corry 49, North East 14

Cumberland Valley 21, Chambersburg 0

Dallas 35, Pittston 7

Dallastown 12, South Western 0

Danville 24, Milton 0

Delone Catholic High School 24, Biglerville 14

Dover 23, Northeastern 17

DuBois 21, Punxsutawney 0

Dunmore 35, Lake-Lehman 0

Eastern Lebanon County High 21, Conrad Weiser 12

Emmaus 21, Pocono Mountain East 7

Executive 32, Tamaqua 30

Exeter 7, Ephrata 0

Farrell 25, Wilmington 14

Fitch, Ohio 77, Butler 6

Forest Hills 26, Chestnut Ridge 20

Freedom 39, Mohawk 23

General McLane 23, Oil City 0

Girard 32, Northwestern 27

Greater Latrobe High School 24, Gateway 7

Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Bentworth 0

Grove City 42, Fort LeBoeuf 40

Harbor Creek 40, Fairview 14

Hazleton 17, Crestwood 14

Hershey 24, Palmyra 17

Hollidaysburg 49, Baldwin 12

Homer-Center 42, Penns Manor 14

Honesdale 51, Carbondale 20

Hopewell 34, Central Valley 6

Jeannette 42, Springdale 0

Karns City 28, St. Marys 7

Kennett 36, Upper Perkiomen 14

Keystone 21, Central Clarion 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Donegal 6

Laurel 48, Cornell 6

Lehighton 41, Saucon Valley 0

Line Mountain 14, Upper Dauphin 7

Loyalsock 42, Midd-West 18

Marian Catholic High School 49, Minersville 14

Mars 14, Hampton 7

McGuffey 48, Quaker Valley 9

Meadville 14, Warren 7

Mechanicsburg 28, Lower Dauphin 21

Mercyhurst 64, Cochranton 0

Monessen 14, Fort Cherry 12

Moniteau 31, Bucktail 12

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 26, The Haverford School 14

Montour 21, West Allegheny 20

Montoursville 48, Central Columbia 0

Moshannon Valley 35, West Branch 6

Mount Carmel Area High School 55, North Schuylkill 7

Mount Pleasant 31, Derry 20

Mount Union High School 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 14

Nazareth Area 31, Bethlehem Freedom 0

Neshannock 44, New Brighton 6

Newport 38, Camp Hill 28

North Hills 10, Peters Township 0

North Penn 35, Pennsbury 7

North Pocono 27, Valley View 14

Northampton 13, Bethlehem Liberty 12

Northern Bedford def. Everett, forfeit

Northern York 29, Gettysburg 21

Northwestern Lehigh 69, Salisbury 7

Palmerton 24, Catasauqua 13

Panther Valley 35, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Peddie, N.J. 28, Wyoming Seminary 20

Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 13

Penn-Trafford 68, Franklin Regional 0

Pennington, N.J. 20, Germantown Academy 9

Pennridge 14, Central Bucks West 7

Pequea Valley 30, Kutztown 8

Philadelphia Northeast 28, Washington 18

Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Penns Valley 28

Pine-Richland 41, Mt Lebanon 6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Norwin 17

Plum 42, Shaler 6

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Quakertown 8

Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop Shanahan 21

Redbank Valley 35, Brookville 0

Richland 36, Bishop McCort 28

Ridgway 47, Kane Area 0

River Valley 35, Portage Area 7

Riverside 27, Lackawanna Trail 3

Saegertown 28, Union City 0

Schuylkill Haven 48, Mahanoy 16

Schuylkill Valley 45, Columbia 34

Selinsgrove 44, Central Mountain 0

Seton-LaSalle 54, Steel Valley 0

Shamokin 35, Jersey Shore 14

Sharon 66, Conneaut 14

Sharpsville 49, Reynolds 10

Shenango 30, Northgate 22

Shikellamy 48, Williamsport 44

Shippensburg 24, Waynesboro 13

Smethport 56, Otto-Eldred 30

South Fayette 21, Trinity Washington 0

South Park 35, Laurel Highlands 0

Southern Lehigh 48, Wilson 0

Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 34

State College 42, Central Dauphin East 0

Susquenita 20, Juniata 16

Thomas Jefferson 70, Moon 35

Tri-Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 10

Troy 14, Montgomery 7

Twin Valley 39, Manheim Central 0

Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle 6

Union 55, Cameron County 8

Union Area 35, South Side 0

Unionville 24, Phoenixville 21

Upper St Clair 49, Chartiers Valley 7

Vaux Big Picture 14, Fels 2

Wallenpaupack Area High School 54, Scranton 0

Washington 42, Brentwood 14

West Mifflin 27, Ambridge 0

West York 43, York Suburban 0

Western Beaver 28, Elwood City Riverside 10

Western Wayne 28, Holy Redeemer 7

Westinghouse 49, Carrick 0

Wilkes-Barre 22, Berwick 12

Williams Valley 33, Pottsville Nativity 0

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 17, Manheim Township 0

Windber 33, Meyersdale 30

Woodland Hills 42, Fox Chapel 3

Wyoming 38, Mid Valley 20

Wyoming Valley West 26, Hanover Area 22