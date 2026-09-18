How to watch tonight's Seneca Valley vs. Canon-McMillan WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania with a 6A matchup between Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

Seneca Valley (2-0) and Canon-McMillan (1-2) are the no. 2 and no. 3 teams in the WPIAL's 6A class, according to the Post-Gazette's weekly rankings.

With wins against Mars and Penn Hills, Seneca Valley has gotten off to a hot start, allowing just 20 points through its first two games.

Canon-McMillan, meanwhile, opened its season with a 19-3 win against Peters Township, followed by losses to Trinity and Upper St. Clair.

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the AHN Field at Canonsburg Memorial Stadium.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?