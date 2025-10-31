Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 31, 2025
Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania, and the postseason is here.
Week 10 of the 2025 high school football season has dozens of playoff games across the state. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.
Week 10 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Berwick 49, Hanover Area 9
Governor Mifflin 51, Pocono Mountain West 14
Lackawanna Trail 50, Pottsville Nativity 6
Penncrest 28, West Chester East 21
PIAA Playoffs
District 1
Class 4A
First Round
Bishop Shanahan 38, Interboro 7
Class 5A
First Round
Strath Haven 35, Upper Moreland 21
Unionville 27, Wissahickon 14
Class 6A
First Round
Coatesville 27, Perkiomen Valley 10
Council Rock South 27, Haverford High School 7
Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 21
North Penn 42, Boyertown 14
Pennridge 22, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21
Souderton 23, Ridley 6
District 2
Class 1A
Semifinal
Tri-Valley 3, Marian Catholic High School 0
Class 2A
Semifinal
Dunmore 27, Riverside 7
Class 3A
Semifinal
Scranton Prep 42, Wyoming 0
Class 4A
Semifinal
Dallas 17, Valley View 0
North Pocono 42, Crestwood 21
Class 5A
Semifinal
Delaware Valley 7, Pittston 6
Class 6A
Semifinal
Wilkes-Barre 46, Hazleton 20
Williamsport 43, Scranton 16
District 3
Class 2A
Semifinal
Steelton-Highspire 46, Columbia 22
Class 3A
First Round
Bermudian Springs 25, Big Spring 24
Class 4A
First Round
Eastern Lebanon County High 28, Kennard-Dale 21
Middletown 21, Eastern York 19
Class 5A
First Round
Exeter 35, Lower Dauphin 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Red Land 21
Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 0
Warwick 23, Shippensburg 7
Class 6A
First Round
Cedar Cliff 35, Cedar Crest 6
Central Dauphin 7, Cumberland Valley 6
District 4
Class 1A
Semifinal
Montgomery 33, Muncy 0
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 41, Cowanesque Valley 20
Troy 49, Wellsboro 8
Warrior Run 41, South Williamsport 7
Class 3A
Semifinal
Mifflinburg 56, Danville 14
Class 4A
Semifinal
Jersey Shore 73, Athens 14
Shamokin 37, Shikellamy 7
District 5
Class 1A
Semifinal
Conemaugh Township 41, Windber 28
Class 2A
Semifinal
Berlin-Brothersvalley 34, Everett 7
District 6
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Glendale 6
Juniata Valley 23, Northern Cambria 20
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Bishop McCort 39, Bald Eagle 6
Marion Center 29, Cambria Heights 22
Richland 35, United Valley 12
Class 3A
Semifinal
Huntingdon 42, Tyrone 7
Penn Cambria 41, Forest Hills 7
Class 4A
Semifinal
Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown High School 0
Class 5A
Semifinal
DuBois 48, Mifflin County 21
Hollidaysburg 69, Taylor Allderdice High School 8
District 7
Class 1A
First Round
Bishop Canevin 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Chartiers-Houston 27, South Side 21
Clairton 50, Monessen 0
Fort Cherry 48, Avella 14
Frazier 27, California 12
Jeannette 38, Bentworth 24
Neshannock 49, Leechburg 14
Class 2A
First Round
Apollo-Ridge 28, Elwood City Riverside 7
Mohawk 17, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14
South Allegheny 61, Waynesburg Central 13
Washington 37, Beaver Falls 8
Class 3A
First Round
Freeport 35, Beaver Area 27
Highlands 14, Derry 0
Hopewell 42, Southmoreland 6
Class 4A
First Round
Aliquippa 21, Trinity Washington 14
McKeesport 23, Chartiers Valley 7
New Castle 14, Montour 13
Thomas Jefferson 31, Mars 14
Class 5A
First Round
Bethel Park 38, North Hills 7
Moon 48, Armstrong 21
Upper St Clair 48, Plum 8
District 9
Class 1A
First Round
Keystone 56, Kane Area 7
Redbank Valley 51, Ridgway 19
Union 42, Cameron County 12
Class 2A
Semifinal
Central Clarion (Co-Op) 56, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Class 4A
Semifinal
Clearfield 14, University 0
District 10
Class 3A
Semifinal
Fort LeBoeuf 29, Corry 12
Hickory 60, Girard 0
North East 35, Grove City 7
Sharon 52, Conneaut 0
District 11
Class 6A
First Round
Easton 28, Emmaus 7
Nazareth Area 37, Northampton 36
Parkland 49, Stroudsburg 14