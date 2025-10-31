Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 31, 2025

Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania, and the postseason is here.

Week 10 of the 2025 high school football season has dozens of playoff games across the state. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.

Week 10 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Berwick 49, Hanover Area 9

Governor Mifflin 51, Pocono Mountain West 14

Lackawanna Trail 50, Pottsville Nativity 6

Penncrest 28, West Chester East 21

PIAA Playoffs

District 1

Class 4A

First Round

Bishop Shanahan 38, Interboro 7

Class 5A

First Round

Strath Haven 35, Upper Moreland 21

Unionville 27, Wissahickon 14

Class 6A

First Round

Coatesville 27, Perkiomen Valley 10

Council Rock South 27, Haverford High School 7

Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 21

North Penn 42, Boyertown 14

Pennridge 22, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21

Souderton 23, Ridley 6

District 2

Class 1A

Semifinal

Tri-Valley 3, Marian Catholic High School 0

Class 2A

Semifinal

Dunmore 27, Riverside 7

Class 3A

Semifinal

Scranton Prep 42, Wyoming 0

Class 4A

Semifinal

Dallas 17, Valley View 0

North Pocono 42, Crestwood 21

Class 5A

Semifinal

Delaware Valley 7, Pittston 6

Class 6A

Semifinal

Wilkes-Barre 46, Hazleton 20

Williamsport 43, Scranton 16

District 3

Class 2A

Semifinal

Steelton-Highspire 46, Columbia 22

Class 3A

First Round

Bermudian Springs 25, Big Spring 24

Class 4A

First Round

Eastern Lebanon County High 28, Kennard-Dale 21

Middletown 21, Eastern York 19

Class 5A

First Round

Exeter 35, Lower Dauphin 0

Mechanicsburg 35, Red Land 21

Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 0

Warwick 23, Shippensburg 7

Class 6A

First Round

Cedar Cliff 35, Cedar Crest 6

Central Dauphin 7, Cumberland Valley 6

District 4

Class 1A

Semifinal

Montgomery 33, Muncy 0

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Southern Columbia 41, Cowanesque Valley 20

Troy 49, Wellsboro 8

Warrior Run 41, South Williamsport 7

Class 3A

Semifinal

Mifflinburg 56, Danville 14

Class 4A

Semifinal

Jersey Shore 73, Athens 14

Shamokin 37, Shikellamy 7

District 5

Class 1A

Semifinal

Conemaugh Township 41, Windber 28

Class 2A

Semifinal

Berlin-Brothersvalley 34, Everett 7

District 6

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Glendale 6

Juniata Valley 23, Northern Cambria 20

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Bishop McCort 39, Bald Eagle 6

Marion Center 29, Cambria Heights 22

Richland 35, United Valley 12

Class 3A

Semifinal

Huntingdon 42, Tyrone 7

Penn Cambria 41, Forest Hills 7

Class 4A

Semifinal

Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown High School 0

Class 5A

Semifinal

DuBois 48, Mifflin County 21

Hollidaysburg 69, Taylor Allderdice High School 8

District 7

Class 1A

First Round

Bishop Canevin 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Chartiers-Houston 27, South Side 21

Clairton 50, Monessen 0

Fort Cherry 48, Avella 14

Frazier 27, California 12

Jeannette 38, Bentworth 24

Neshannock 49, Leechburg 14

Class 2A

First Round

Apollo-Ridge 28, Elwood City Riverside 7

Mohawk 17, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14

South Allegheny 61, Waynesburg Central 13

Washington 37, Beaver Falls 8

Class 3A

First Round

Freeport 35, Beaver Area 27

Highlands 14, Derry 0

Hopewell 42, Southmoreland 6

Class 4A

First Round

Aliquippa 21, Trinity Washington 14

McKeesport 23, Chartiers Valley 7

New Castle 14, Montour 13

Thomas Jefferson 31, Mars 14

Class 5A

First Round

Bethel Park 38, North Hills 7

Moon 48, Armstrong 21

Upper St Clair 48, Plum 8

District 9

Class 1A

First Round

Keystone 56, Kane Area 7

Redbank Valley 51, Ridgway 19

Union 42, Cameron County 12

Class 2A

Semifinal

Central Clarion (Co-Op) 56, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Class 4A

Semifinal

Clearfield 14, University 0

District 10

Class 3A

Semifinal

Fort LeBoeuf 29, Corry 12

Hickory 60, Girard 0

North East 35, Grove City 7

Sharon 52, Conneaut 0

District 11

Class 6A

First Round

Easton 28, Emmaus 7

Nazareth Area 37, Northampton 36

Parkland 49, Stroudsburg 14