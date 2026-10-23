Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 23, 2026
Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 4A showdown between Central Valley and New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 9 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 55, Scranton 7
Aliquippa 55, Ellwood CIty 6
Altoona 44, Cedar Cliff 14
Apollo-Ridge 42, South Allegheny 14
Athens 9, Muncy 0
Avonworth 35, South Park 0
Belle Vernon 55, Waynesburg Central 39
Bellwood-Antis 27, Bellefonte 3
Berks Catholic 42, Pequea Valley 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 17, North Star 14
Berwick 24, Crestwood 8
Bethlehem Freedom 38, Easton 35
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Clearfield 0
Bishop McCort 41, Forest Hills 6
Bloomsburg 41, Danville 8
Blue Mountain 34, Shamokin 14
Braddock Hills def. Yough, forfeit
Butler 22, Erie 14
Cambria Heights 28, Homer-Center 14
Carbondale 40, Lackawanna Trail 21
Catasauqua 41, Salisbury 0
Central Bucks East 35, Abington 0
Central Bucks South 17, North Penn 0
Central Martinsburg 21, Bald Eagle 14
Central York 37, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 35
Chambersburg 37, Central Dauphin East 14
Charleroi 43, Quaker Valley 8
Chartiers Valley 27, Ringgold 20
Cocalico 42, Fleetwood 7
Conemaugh Township 28, Northern Cambria 0
Connellsville 21, Franklin Regional 14
Council Rock South 26, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21
Dallas 42, Hanover Area 13
Delaware Valley 35, West Scranton 0
Derry 32, Southmoreland 19
Dover 57, Kennard-Dale 6
Downingtown East High School 31, Coatesville 28
Dunmore 58, Riverside 6
Eastern Lebanon County High 22, Donegal 16
Elizabeth-Forward 55, Mount Pleasant 0
Elizabethtown 24, Ephrata 17
Emmaus 34, William Allen High School 20
Fort Cherry 41, Brentwood 0
Freedom 58, New Brighton 38
Freeport 24, Highlands 16
Gateway 49, Fox Chapel 14
Governor Mifflin 35, Muhlenberg 28
Great Valley 34, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 27
Hanover 14, Big Spring 13
Hempfield Area 35, Greater Latrobe High School 14
Hollidaysburg 41, Williamsport 34
Honesdale 52, Mid Valley 15
Hughesville 10, Loyalsock 7
Jeannette 42, Leechburg 12
Knoch 20, Greensburg Salem 6
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Conrad Weiser 20
Laurel 42, South Side 6
Lehighton 49, Palmerton 7
Littlestown 35, Biglerville 7
Mahanoy 24, Marian Catholic High School 21
Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 10
Meyersdale 21, Everett 0
Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 7
Mifflinburg 21, Montoursville 7
Milton Hershey 12, Camp Hill Trinity 8
Monessen 28, Bentworth 7
Morgantown, W.Va. 49, Baldwin 0
Moshannon Valley 48, Claysburg-Kimmel 20
Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Central Mountain 21
Mount Union High School 40, Southern Huntingdon High School 6
Nazareth Area 31, Northampton 21
Neshannock 28, Elwood City Riverside 14
New Castle 58, Central Valley 36
North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack Area High School 14
Northgate 27, Union Area 19
Palmyra 35, Gettysburg 10
Panther Valley 27, Pine Grove 20
Penn Cambria 36, Greater Johnstown High School 6
Pennridge 42, Neshaminy 7
Penns Valley 30, Huntingdon 18
Philipsburg-Osceola 42, Tyrone 39
Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Canon-McMillan 0
Pittston 42, Wyoming Valley West 12
Pleasant Valley 27, Pocono Mountain West 26
Plum 27, Penn Hills 7
Pocono Mountain East 63, East Stroudsburg North 0
Pottsgrove 49, Phoenixville 28
Richland 64, Bedford 14
River Valley 21, Marion Center 14
Schuylkill Haven 42, Minersville 29
Schuylkill Valley 20, Kutztown 7
Scranton Prep 14, Valley View 7
Sharon 20, Grove City 13
Shikellamy 48, Warrior Run 13
Shippensburg 41, Red Land 6
South Fayette 49, Uniontown 7
South Western 17, William Penn 14
South Williamsport 49, Wellsboro 6
Southern Columbia 56, Jersey Shore 20
Southern Lehigh 17, Northwestern Lehigh 14
Spring Grove 28, Dallastown 7
Spring-Ford 49, Roberts 26
State College 52, Carlisle 0
Steel Valley 33, Ligonier Valley 14
Steelton-Highspire 42, Susquenita 15
Susquehanna Township 43, West Perry 0
Tamaqua 27, Selinsgrove 18
Towanda 53, Canton 6
Tri-Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 0
Twin Valley 56, Exeter 29
Upper St Clair 38, Thomas Jefferson 21
Warwick 36, Garden Spot 21
Washington 57, Sto-Rox 6
West Allegheny 25, Trinity Washington 24
West Branch 36, Glendale 22
West Chester East 40, West Chester Henderson 18
West York 40, Susquehannock 3
Westinghouse 50, Taylor Allderdice High School 6
Westmont Hilltop 38, Chestnut Ridge 20
Wilmington 42, Sharpsville 14
Windber 21, Northern Bedford 13
Wyoming 63, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21