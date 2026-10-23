Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 23, 2026

Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 4A showdown between Central Valley and New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Week 9 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 55, Scranton 7

Aliquippa 55, Ellwood CIty 6

Altoona 44, Cedar Cliff 14

Apollo-Ridge 42, South Allegheny 14

Athens 9, Muncy 0

Avonworth 35, South Park 0

Belle Vernon 55, Waynesburg Central 39

Bellwood-Antis 27, Bellefonte 3

Berks Catholic 42, Pequea Valley 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 17, North Star 14

Berwick 24, Crestwood 8

Bethlehem Freedom 38, Easton 35

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Clearfield 0

Bishop McCort 41, Forest Hills 6

Bloomsburg 41, Danville 8

Blue Mountain 34, Shamokin 14

Braddock Hills def. Yough, forfeit

Butler 22, Erie 14

Cambria Heights 28, Homer-Center 14

Carbondale 40, Lackawanna Trail 21

Catasauqua 41, Salisbury 0

Central Bucks East 35, Abington 0

Central Bucks South 17, North Penn 0

Central Martinsburg 21, Bald Eagle 14

Central York 37, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 35

Chambersburg 37, Central Dauphin East 14

Charleroi 43, Quaker Valley 8

Chartiers Valley 27, Ringgold 20

Cocalico 42, Fleetwood 7

Conemaugh Township 28, Northern Cambria 0

Connellsville 21, Franklin Regional 14

Council Rock South 26, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21

Dallas 42, Hanover Area 13

Delaware Valley 35, West Scranton 0

Derry 32, Southmoreland 19

Dover 57, Kennard-Dale 6

Downingtown East High School 31, Coatesville 28

Dunmore 58, Riverside 6

Eastern Lebanon County High 22, Donegal 16

Elizabeth-Forward 55, Mount Pleasant 0

Elizabethtown 24, Ephrata 17

Emmaus 34, William Allen High School 20

Fort Cherry 41, Brentwood 0

Freedom 58, New Brighton 38

Freeport 24, Highlands 16

Gateway 49, Fox Chapel 14

Governor Mifflin 35, Muhlenberg 28

Great Valley 34, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 27

Hanover 14, Big Spring 13

Hempfield Area 35, Greater Latrobe High School 14

Hollidaysburg 41, Williamsport 34

Honesdale 52, Mid Valley 15

Hughesville 10, Loyalsock 7

Jeannette 42, Leechburg 12

Knoch 20, Greensburg Salem 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Conrad Weiser 20

Laurel 42, South Side 6

Lehighton 49, Palmerton 7

Littlestown 35, Biglerville 7

Mahanoy 24, Marian Catholic High School 21

Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 10

Meyersdale 21, Everett 0

Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 7

Mifflinburg 21, Montoursville 7

Milton Hershey 12, Camp Hill Trinity 8

Monessen 28, Bentworth 7

Morgantown, W.Va. 49, Baldwin 0

Moshannon Valley 48, Claysburg-Kimmel 20

Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Central Mountain 21

Mount Union High School 40, Southern Huntingdon High School 6

Nazareth Area 31, Northampton 21

Neshannock 28, Elwood City Riverside 14

New Castle 58, Central Valley 36

North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack Area High School 14

Northgate 27, Union Area 19

Palmyra 35, Gettysburg 10

Panther Valley 27, Pine Grove 20

Penn Cambria 36, Greater Johnstown High School 6

Pennridge 42, Neshaminy 7

Penns Valley 30, Huntingdon 18

Philipsburg-Osceola 42, Tyrone 39

Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Canon-McMillan 0

Pittston 42, Wyoming Valley West 12

Pleasant Valley 27, Pocono Mountain West 26

Plum 27, Penn Hills 7

Pocono Mountain East 63, East Stroudsburg North 0

Pottsgrove 49, Phoenixville 28

Richland 64, Bedford 14

River Valley 21, Marion Center 14

Schuylkill Haven 42, Minersville 29

Schuylkill Valley 20, Kutztown 7

Scranton Prep 14, Valley View 7

Sharon 20, Grove City 13

Shikellamy 48, Warrior Run 13

Shippensburg 41, Red Land 6

South Fayette 49, Uniontown 7

South Western 17, William Penn 14

South Williamsport 49, Wellsboro 6

Southern Columbia 56, Jersey Shore 20

Southern Lehigh 17, Northwestern Lehigh 14

Spring Grove 28, Dallastown 7

Spring-Ford 49, Roberts 26

State College 52, Carlisle 0

Steel Valley 33, Ligonier Valley 14

Steelton-Highspire 42, Susquenita 15

Susquehanna Township 43, West Perry 0

Tamaqua 27, Selinsgrove 18

Towanda 53, Canton 6

Tri-Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 0

Twin Valley 56, Exeter 29

Upper St Clair 38, Thomas Jefferson 21

Warwick 36, Garden Spot 21

Washington 57, Sto-Rox 6

West Allegheny 25, Trinity Washington 24

West Branch 36, Glendale 22

West Chester East 40, West Chester Henderson 18

West York 40, Susquehannock 3

Westinghouse 50, Taylor Allderdice High School 6

Westmont Hilltop 38, Chestnut Ridge 20

Wilmington 42, Sharpsville 14

Windber 21, Northern Bedford 13

Wyoming 63, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21