How to watch tonight's Central Valley vs. New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week

It's a Friday in western Pennsylvania and football is on the calendar tonight with Central Valley visiting New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

New Castle (5-3) sits tied for second place with Blackhawk in WPIAL Class 4A's Parkway Conference and looks to make it two straight wins after beating Mars 47-14 last week.

Central Valley (2-6) has dropped five straight games after starting the season with a 2-1 record.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Taggart Stadium in New Castle.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?