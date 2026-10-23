Watch CBS News
Local News

How to watch tonight's Central Valley vs. New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

It's a Friday in western Pennsylvania and football is on the calendar tonight with Central Valley visiting New Castle in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.   

New Castle (5-3) sits tied for second place with Blackhawk in WPIAL Class 4A's Parkway Conference and looks to make it two straight wins after beating Mars 47-14 last week. 

Central Valley (2-6) has dropped five straight games after starting the season with a 2-1 record. 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Taggart Stadium in New Castle.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?

  • Friday, Oct. 30 -- Hopewell at Aliquippa  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue