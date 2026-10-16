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Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 16, 2026

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Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 5A showdown between Plum and North Hills in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week. 

Week 8 Pennsylvania high school football scores 

Abington Heights 24, Valley View 21

Abraham Lincoln High School 22, Washington 6

Aliquippa 31, Beaver Area 0

Apollo-Ridge 28, Steel Valley 7

Appoquinimink, Del. 28, Souderton 27

Avella 18, Mapletown 14

Avonworth 33, West Mifflin 6

Bald Eagle 14, Westmont Hilltop 0

Bartram 35, Frankford 0

Belle Vernon 47, Southmoreland 20

Bellefonte 16, Richland 13

Bellwood-Antis 35, Chestnut Ridge 6

Berks Catholic 31, Columbia 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Windber 20

Bethlehem Freedom 17, Northampton 14

Big Spring 42, York Catholic 14

Bishop McCort 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 38

Bishop McDevitt 43, Carlisle 0

Blue Mountain 49, North Schuylkill 10

Boys' Latin 16, School of the Future 8

Braddock Hills 52, South Park 0

Brentwood 27, Burgettstown 26

Brockway 57, Cameron County 14

California 71, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Cambria Heights 49, Conemaugh Township 6

Cambridge Springs 44, Cochranton 14

Canon-McMillan 34, Norwin 23

Canton 42, Athens 0

Carbondale 35, Montrose 0

Catasauqua 50, Palisades 7

Cathedral Prep 45, Warren 7

Cedar Crest 30, Dallastown 8

Central Bucks East 34, North Penn 12

Central Bucks South 9, Pennsbury 0

Central Dauphin 17, Cedar Cliff 0

Central Martinsburg 29, Central Cambria 26

Chartiers Valley 49, Uniontown 0

Chartiers-Houston 53, Carlynton 12

Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Curwensville 12

Clearfield 28, Somerset 6

Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 0

Corry 42, Seneca 7

Cumberland Valley 21, Central Dauphin East 0

Dover 35, Bermudian Springs 0

Downingtown East High School 42, Avon Grove 0

Downingtown West High School 40, Unionville 0

DuBois 38, Baldwin 6

Dunmore 63, Honesdale 11

East Allegheny 26, Charleroi 24

Easton 42, Bethlehem Liberty 14

Everett 20, Tussey Mountain 0

Exeter 30, Muhlenberg 6

Farrell 19, Greenville 10

Freeport 38, Deer Lakes 7

General McLane 34, Meadville 6

Gettysburg 33, Shippensburg 13

Girard 28, Titusville 14

Glendale 14, Southern Huntingdon High School 7

Gratz 46, Philadelphia Central 0

Greencastle Antrim 35, Camp Hill Trinity 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Riverview 8

Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 0

Hanover 27, Biglerville 0

Hempfield 35, Reading 6

Hickory 81, Conneaut 7

Highlands 34, Burrell 6

Hollidaysburg 50, Jersey Shore 18

Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 7

Huntingdon 28, Bedford 21

Indiana 35, Fox Chapel 6

Jamestown High School, N.Y. 33, Erie 13

Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 20

Juniata Valley 49, West Branch 0

Keystone 21, Redbank Valley 0

Knoch 26, Valley 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Eastern Lebanon County High 14

Laurel 43, Rochester 0

Ligonier Valley 28, South Allegheny 12

Line Mountain 35, Halifax 14

Littlestown 23, Delone Catholic High School 7

Marion Center 34, Purchase Line 6

Marple Newtown 14, Penncrest 0

McGuffey 58, Brownsville 0

McKeesport 47, Hampton 16

Mercyhurst 61, Iroquois 6

Mid Valley 33, Lakeland (PA) 27

Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 0

Minersville 14, Mahanoy 6

Moniteau 6, Brookville 2

Montgomery 35, Towanda 14

Montour 49, Elizabeth-Forward 12

Moon 38, Penn Hills 28

Mount Pleasant 39, Greensburg Salem 34

Mount Union High School 21, Moshannon Valley 0

Muncy 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0

New Castle 47, Mars 14

Newport 18, Juniata 15

North Allegheny 42, Seneca Valley 7

North Hills 42, Plum 7

North Pocono 21, Delaware Valley 7

North Star 33, Northern Bedford 14

Northern Cambria 45, Penns Manor 0

Northern Lebanon 22, Octorara 14

Northern York 24, Hershey 0

Northwestern Lehigh 56, Wilson 0

Oil City 21, Harbor Creek 7

Palmerton 28, Northern Lehigh 20

Palmyra 40, Lower Dauphin 34

Parkland 38, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Penn-Trafford 52, Gateway 20

Penns Valley 54, Greater Johnstown High School 0

Pequea Valley 13, Lancaster Catholic 0

Peters Township 14, West Allegheny 7

Philadelphia Northeast 18, Belmont 12

Pleasant Valley 35, Pocono Mountain East 11

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Upper Dublin 0

Port Allegany 32, Ridgway 15

Pottsville 61, Pine Grove 14

Quakertown 36, Council Rock North 7

Reynolds 21, Mercer 0

Ringgold 56, Albert Gallatin 14

River Valley 54, Conemaugh Valley 8

Roberts 38, Methacton 14

Saegertown 28, Maplewood 24

Salisbury 31, Pen Argyl 7

Schuylkill Haven 39, Tri-Valley 24

Schuylkill Valley 24, Hamburg 17

Scranton Prep 35, Wallenpaupack Area High School 0

Selinsgrove 38, Danville 22

Seton-LaSalle 31, Quaker Valley 0

Shaler 20, Kiski 13

Shamokin 65, Hanover Area 14

Sharon 48, Fort LeBoeuf 14

Sharpsville 48, Lakeview 14

Shenandoah Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 12

Shenango 41, Union Area 0

Shikellamy 42, Loyalsock 10

South Western 17, New Oxford 6

South Williamsport 58, Cowanesque Valley 0

Southern Columbia 42, Milton 14

Southern Lehigh 48, Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 27

Spring Grove 29, William Penn 6

St. Francis, N.Y. 42, Erie McDowell 21

St. Marys 21, Bradford 7

State College 52, Altoona 0

Stroudsburg 45, East Stroudsburg North 0

Tamaqua 38, Panther Valley 7

Thomas Jefferson 37, Bethel Park 7

Troy 60, Sayre Area 12

Twin Valley 55, Warwick 7

Tyrone 17, Penn Cambria 14

United Valley 21, Portage Area 21

Waynesburg Central 44, Derry 15

West Scranton 19, Scranton 6

West York 50, Northeastern 7

Western Beaver 26, Freedom 10

Western Wayne 16, Riverside 14

Williams Valley 42, Marian Catholic High School 20

Williamsport 28, Berwick 0

Wilmington 35, Meyersdale 21

Woodland Hills 49, Franklin Regional 7

Wyoming 49, Lake-Lehman 8

In:

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