Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 16, 2026
Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. As the postseason slowly approaches, there are plenty of must-see Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association games, including a Class 5A showdown between Plum and North Hills in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 8 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 24, Valley View 21
Abraham Lincoln High School 22, Washington 6
Aliquippa 31, Beaver Area 0
Apollo-Ridge 28, Steel Valley 7
Appoquinimink, Del. 28, Souderton 27
Avella 18, Mapletown 14
Avonworth 33, West Mifflin 6
Bald Eagle 14, Westmont Hilltop 0
Bartram 35, Frankford 0
Belle Vernon 47, Southmoreland 20
Bellefonte 16, Richland 13
Bellwood-Antis 35, Chestnut Ridge 6
Berks Catholic 31, Columbia 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Windber 20
Bethlehem Freedom 17, Northampton 14
Big Spring 42, York Catholic 14
Bishop McCort 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 38
Bishop McDevitt 43, Carlisle 0
Blue Mountain 49, North Schuylkill 10
Boys' Latin 16, School of the Future 8
Braddock Hills 52, South Park 0
Brentwood 27, Burgettstown 26
Brockway 57, Cameron County 14
California 71, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Cambria Heights 49, Conemaugh Township 6
Cambridge Springs 44, Cochranton 14
Canon-McMillan 34, Norwin 23
Canton 42, Athens 0
Carbondale 35, Montrose 0
Catasauqua 50, Palisades 7
Cathedral Prep 45, Warren 7
Cedar Crest 30, Dallastown 8
Central Bucks East 34, North Penn 12
Central Bucks South 9, Pennsbury 0
Central Dauphin 17, Cedar Cliff 0
Central Martinsburg 29, Central Cambria 26
Chartiers Valley 49, Uniontown 0
Chartiers-Houston 53, Carlynton 12
Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Curwensville 12
Clearfield 28, Somerset 6
Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 0
Corry 42, Seneca 7
Cumberland Valley 21, Central Dauphin East 0
Dover 35, Bermudian Springs 0
Downingtown East High School 42, Avon Grove 0
Downingtown West High School 40, Unionville 0
DuBois 38, Baldwin 6
Dunmore 63, Honesdale 11
East Allegheny 26, Charleroi 24
Easton 42, Bethlehem Liberty 14
Everett 20, Tussey Mountain 0
Exeter 30, Muhlenberg 6
Farrell 19, Greenville 10
Freeport 38, Deer Lakes 7
General McLane 34, Meadville 6
Gettysburg 33, Shippensburg 13
Girard 28, Titusville 14
Glendale 14, Southern Huntingdon High School 7
Gratz 46, Philadelphia Central 0
Greencastle Antrim 35, Camp Hill Trinity 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Riverview 8
Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 0
Hanover 27, Biglerville 0
Hempfield 35, Reading 6
Hickory 81, Conneaut 7
Highlands 34, Burrell 6
Hollidaysburg 50, Jersey Shore 18
Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 7
Huntingdon 28, Bedford 21
Indiana 35, Fox Chapel 6
Jamestown High School, N.Y. 33, Erie 13
Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 20
Juniata Valley 49, West Branch 0
Keystone 21, Redbank Valley 0
Knoch 26, Valley 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Eastern Lebanon County High 14
Laurel 43, Rochester 0
Ligonier Valley 28, South Allegheny 12
Line Mountain 35, Halifax 14
Littlestown 23, Delone Catholic High School 7
Marion Center 34, Purchase Line 6
Marple Newtown 14, Penncrest 0
McGuffey 58, Brownsville 0
McKeesport 47, Hampton 16
Mercyhurst 61, Iroquois 6
Mid Valley 33, Lakeland (PA) 27
Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 0
Minersville 14, Mahanoy 6
Moniteau 6, Brookville 2
Montgomery 35, Towanda 14
Montour 49, Elizabeth-Forward 12
Moon 38, Penn Hills 28
Mount Pleasant 39, Greensburg Salem 34
Mount Union High School 21, Moshannon Valley 0
Muncy 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0
New Castle 47, Mars 14
Newport 18, Juniata 15
North Allegheny 42, Seneca Valley 7
North Hills 42, Plum 7
North Pocono 21, Delaware Valley 7
North Star 33, Northern Bedford 14
Northern Cambria 45, Penns Manor 0
Northern Lebanon 22, Octorara 14
Northern York 24, Hershey 0
Northwestern Lehigh 56, Wilson 0
Oil City 21, Harbor Creek 7
Palmerton 28, Northern Lehigh 20
Palmyra 40, Lower Dauphin 34
Parkland 38, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Penn-Trafford 52, Gateway 20
Penns Valley 54, Greater Johnstown High School 0
Pequea Valley 13, Lancaster Catholic 0
Peters Township 14, West Allegheny 7
Philadelphia Northeast 18, Belmont 12
Pleasant Valley 35, Pocono Mountain East 11
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Upper Dublin 0
Port Allegany 32, Ridgway 15
Pottsville 61, Pine Grove 14
Quakertown 36, Council Rock North 7
Reynolds 21, Mercer 0
Ringgold 56, Albert Gallatin 14
River Valley 54, Conemaugh Valley 8
Roberts 38, Methacton 14
Saegertown 28, Maplewood 24
Salisbury 31, Pen Argyl 7
Schuylkill Haven 39, Tri-Valley 24
Schuylkill Valley 24, Hamburg 17
Scranton Prep 35, Wallenpaupack Area High School 0
Selinsgrove 38, Danville 22
Seton-LaSalle 31, Quaker Valley 0
Shaler 20, Kiski 13
Shamokin 65, Hanover Area 14
Sharon 48, Fort LeBoeuf 14
Sharpsville 48, Lakeview 14
Shenandoah Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 12
Shenango 41, Union Area 0
Shikellamy 42, Loyalsock 10
South Western 17, New Oxford 6
South Williamsport 58, Cowanesque Valley 0
Southern Columbia 42, Milton 14
Southern Lehigh 48, Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 27
Spring Grove 29, William Penn 6
St. Francis, N.Y. 42, Erie McDowell 21
St. Marys 21, Bradford 7
State College 52, Altoona 0
Stroudsburg 45, East Stroudsburg North 0
Tamaqua 38, Panther Valley 7
Thomas Jefferson 37, Bethel Park 7
Troy 60, Sayre Area 12
Twin Valley 55, Warwick 7
Tyrone 17, Penn Cambria 14
United Valley 21, Portage Area 21
Waynesburg Central 44, Derry 15
West Scranton 19, Scranton 6
West York 50, Northeastern 7
Western Beaver 26, Freedom 10
Western Wayne 16, Riverside 14
Williams Valley 42, Marian Catholic High School 20
Williamsport 28, Berwick 0
Wilmington 35, Meyersdale 21
Woodland Hills 49, Franklin Regional 7
Wyoming 49, Lake-Lehman 8