Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 6, 2026
Playoff football is underway in Pennsylvania. This story will have the latest scores from around the state, so be sure to check back for updates on all the games.
PIAA D2 Class 2A
Subregional Semifinal
Dunmore 69, Holy Redeemer 14
PIAA D2 Class 3A
Subregional Semifinal
Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 12
Wyoming 55, Mid Valley 11
PIAA D2 Class 4A
Subregional Quarterfinal
Dallas 48, Hanover Area 14
North Pocono 42, Carbondale 7
Valley View 42, Honesdale 21
Wallenpaupack Area High School 31, Berwick 14
PIAA D2 Class 5A
Subregional Semifinal
Abington Heights 40, Pittston 7
PIAA D2 Class 7A
Subregional Semifinal
Williamsport 38, West Scranton 13
Wyoming Valley West 35, Hazleton 7
PIAA D3 Class 2A
Semifinal
Upper Dauphin 49, Columbia 6
PIAA D3 Class 4A
Play-in
Conrad Weiser 20, Eastern Lebanon County High 6
Northern Lebanon 28, Susquehannock 3
PIAA D3 Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Cocalico 34, Dover 14
Exeter 40, Hershey 19
PIAA D3 Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Cedar Crest 56, Hempfield 49
Mechanicsburg 19, Dallastown 3
PIAA D4 Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Canton 45, Northwest 29
PIAA D4 Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Bellwood-Antis 34, Bald Eagle 10
PIAA D4 Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 0
PIAA D4 Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Athens 49, Loyalsock 30
Mifflinburg 43, Danville 14
Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Wellsboro 0
PIAA D4 Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Jersey Shore 26, Shamokin 6
Shikellamy 20, Selinsgrove 17
PIAA D4 Class
2A Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 62, Towanda 28
PIAA D6 Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Northern Cambria 16
Bishop McCort 35, Glendale 6
Homer-Center 49, West Branch 15
Moshannon Valley 29, Juniata Valley 28
PIAA D6 Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Marion Center 25, River Valley 24
PIAA D6 Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Mount Union High School 42, Penns Valley 20
Richland 44, Southern Huntingdon High School 8
South Williamsport 49, Warrior Run 7
PIAA D6 Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 14
Central Martinsburg 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 18
PIAA D6 Class 6A
Regional Playoff
State College 55, Erie 0
PIAA D6/D9 Class 5A
Subregional Final
Hollidaysburg 42, DuBois 22
PIAA D9 Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Port Allegany 63, Smethport 13
Ridgway 29, Redbank Valley 0
PIAA D9 Class 2A
Final
Karns City 28, Central Clarion 7
PIAA D10 Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Fort LeBoeuf 35, Corry 27
Grove City 42, North East 6
PIAA D10 Class 4A
Semifinal
General McLane 55, Harbor Creek 14
PIAA D11 Class 1A
First Round
Tri-Valley 37, Marian Catholic High School 7
Williams Valley 49, Lackawanna Trail 24
PIAA D11 Class 2A
First Round
Northern Lehigh 42, Shenandoah Valley 23
Schuylkill Haven 42, Catasauqua 14
PIAA D11 Class 4A
First Round
Allentown Central Catholic 24, Saucon Valley 0
PIAA D11 Class 6A
First Round
Parkland 48, Northampton 27
Whitehall 45, Stroudsburg 28
PIAA D12 PPL
Semifinal
Martin Luther King High School 48, Fels 8
Mastery North Charter 24, South Philadelphia 8
WPIAL D7 Class 1A
First Round
Bethlehem Center 34, Burgettstown 8
California 16, Northgate 7
Fort Cherry 50, Avella 6
Laurel 33, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Monessen 6, Jeannette 0
Shenango 55, Serra Catholic 6
Washington 58, Frazier 8
WPIAL D7 Class 2A
First Round
Beaver Falls 28, McGuffey 7
Ligonier Valley 35, Elwood City Riverside 21
Neshannock 28, South Allegheny 12
WPIAL D7 Class 3A
First Round
Avonworth 44, Deer Lakes 7
Belle Vernon 35, Shady Side Academy 8
Hopewell 62, Mount Pleasant 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 21, Beaver Area 0
WPIAL D7 Class 4A
Quarterfinal
McKeesport 48, Blackhawk 16
New Castle 51, Chartiers Valley 34
South Fayette 42, Kiski 7
WPIAL D7 Class 5A
First Round
Thomas Jefferson 42, Moon 0
Trinity Washington 21, Greater Latrobe High School 0
Other scores
Bethlehem Freedom 19, Easton 17
Central Bucks East 28, Ridley 7
Coatesville 35, Central Bucks South 26
Episcopal Academy 22, Germantown Academy 14
Interboro 20, Strath Haven 6
Mahanoy 37, Old Forge 7
Meyersdale 21, Windber 14
North Penn 38, Pennridge 21
North Star 42, Everett 7
Northern Bedford 34, Conemaugh Township 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Roberts 31
Pottsgrove 48, Bishop Shanahan 21
Roman Catholic 63, Father Judge High School 0
Springfield 35, Kennett 0
Unionville 21, Wissahickon 14
Upper Perkiomen 45, Academy Park 30