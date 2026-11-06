Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 6, 2026

Playoff football is underway in Pennsylvania. This story will have the latest scores from around the state, so be sure to check back for updates on all the games.

PIAA D2 Class 2A

Subregional Semifinal

Dunmore 69, Holy Redeemer 14

PIAA D2 Class 3A

Subregional Semifinal

Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 12

Wyoming 55, Mid Valley 11

PIAA D2 Class 4A

Subregional Quarterfinal

Dallas 48, Hanover Area 14

North Pocono 42, Carbondale 7

Valley View 42, Honesdale 21

Wallenpaupack Area High School 31, Berwick 14

PIAA D2 Class 5A

Subregional Semifinal

Abington Heights 40, Pittston 7

PIAA D2 Class 7A

Subregional Semifinal

Williamsport 38, West Scranton 13

Wyoming Valley West 35, Hazleton 7

PIAA D3 Class 2A

Semifinal

Upper Dauphin 49, Columbia 6

PIAA D3 Class 4A

Play-in

Conrad Weiser 20, Eastern Lebanon County High 6

Northern Lebanon 28, Susquehannock 3

PIAA D3 Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Cocalico 34, Dover 14

Exeter 40, Hershey 19

PIAA D3 Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Cedar Crest 56, Hempfield 49

Mechanicsburg 19, Dallastown 3

PIAA D4 Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Canton 45, Northwest 29

PIAA D4 Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Bellwood-Antis 34, Bald Eagle 10

PIAA D4 Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 0

PIAA D4 Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Athens 49, Loyalsock 30

Mifflinburg 43, Danville 14

Mount Carmel Area High School 49, Wellsboro 0

PIAA D4 Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Jersey Shore 26, Shamokin 6

Shikellamy 20, Selinsgrove 17

PIAA D4 Class

2A Quarterfinal

Southern Columbia 62, Towanda 28

PIAA D6 Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Northern Cambria 16

Bishop McCort 35, Glendale 6

Homer-Center 49, West Branch 15

Moshannon Valley 29, Juniata Valley 28

PIAA D6 Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Marion Center 25, River Valley 24

PIAA D6 Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Mount Union High School 42, Penns Valley 20

Richland 44, Southern Huntingdon High School 8

South Williamsport 49, Warrior Run 7

PIAA D6 Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 14

Central Martinsburg 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 18

PIAA D6 Class 6A

Regional Playoff

State College 55, Erie 0

PIAA D6/D9 Class 5A

Subregional Final

Hollidaysburg 42, DuBois 22

PIAA D9 Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Port Allegany 63, Smethport 13

Ridgway 29, Redbank Valley 0

PIAA D9 Class 2A

Final

Karns City 28, Central Clarion 7

PIAA D10 Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Fort LeBoeuf 35, Corry 27

Grove City 42, North East 6

PIAA D10 Class 4A

Semifinal

General McLane 55, Harbor Creek 14

PIAA D11 Class 1A

First Round

Tri-Valley 37, Marian Catholic High School 7

Williams Valley 49, Lackawanna Trail 24

PIAA D11 Class 2A

First Round

Northern Lehigh 42, Shenandoah Valley 23

Schuylkill Haven 42, Catasauqua 14

PIAA D11 Class 4A

First Round

Allentown Central Catholic 24, Saucon Valley 0

PIAA D11 Class 6A

First Round

Parkland 48, Northampton 27

Whitehall 45, Stroudsburg 28

PIAA D12 PPL

Semifinal

Martin Luther King High School 48, Fels 8

Mastery North Charter 24, South Philadelphia 8

WPIAL D7 Class 1A

First Round

Bethlehem Center 34, Burgettstown 8

California 16, Northgate 7

Fort Cherry 50, Avella 6

Laurel 33, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Monessen 6, Jeannette 0

Shenango 55, Serra Catholic 6

Washington 58, Frazier 8

WPIAL D7 Class 2A

First Round

Beaver Falls 28, McGuffey 7

Ligonier Valley 35, Elwood City Riverside 21

Neshannock 28, South Allegheny 12

WPIAL D7 Class 3A

First Round

Avonworth 44, Deer Lakes 7

Belle Vernon 35, Shady Side Academy 8

Hopewell 62, Mount Pleasant 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 21, Beaver Area 0

WPIAL D7 Class 4A

Quarterfinal

McKeesport 48, Blackhawk 16

New Castle 51, Chartiers Valley 34

South Fayette 42, Kiski 7

WPIAL D7 Class 5A

First Round

Thomas Jefferson 42, Moon 0

Trinity Washington 21, Greater Latrobe High School 0

Other scores

Bethlehem Freedom 19, Easton 17

Central Bucks East 28, Ridley 7

Coatesville 35, Central Bucks South 26

Episcopal Academy 22, Germantown Academy 14

Interboro 20, Strath Haven 6

Mahanoy 37, Old Forge 7

Meyersdale 21, Windber 14

North Penn 38, Pennridge 21

North Star 42, Everett 7

Northern Bedford 34, Conemaugh Township 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Roberts 31

Pottsgrove 48, Bishop Shanahan 21

Roman Catholic 63, Father Judge High School 0

Springfield 35, Kennett 0

Unionville 21, Wissahickon 14

Upper Perkiomen 45, Academy Park 30