Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 28, 2026

Week 1 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. There are plenty of must-see games on the slate, including Mt. Lebanon traveling to Upper St. Clair as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 1 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Allentown Central Catholic 10, Abington Heights 3

Apollo-Ridge 42, Riverview 19

Archbishop Carroll 23, Marple Newtown 7

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 27, Central Bucks South 14

Bald Eagle 35, Huntingdon 27

Beaver Local, Ohio 29, Western Beaver 13

Bellwood-Antis 26, Clearfield 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 25, Juniata Valley 14

Bethel Park 14, Hempfield Area 13

Bethlehem Catholic 21, Delaware Valley 20

Bethlehem Freedom 51, Downingtown West High School 20

Big Spring 42, Shippensburg 34

Bishop Canevin 40, USO 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 46, Penns Valley 14

Bishop McDevitt 35, Good Counsel, Md. 21

Bishop McNamara, Md. 23, Abraham Lincoln High School 6

Bloomsburg 29, Milton 13

Blue Mountain 48, Jim Thorpe 0

Bristol 33, Palisades 0

Buchanan 36, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Burrell 32, Albert Gallatin 7

Cambria Heights 50, United Valley 7

Cambridge Springs 21, Rochester 8

Canfield S. Range, Ohio 59, Jeannette 21

Canon-McMillan 19, Peters Township 3

Canton 22, Cowanesque Valley 9

Carbondale 40, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 7

Cardinal O'Hara 48, Universal Audenried Charter School 0

Catasauqua 7, Wilson 6

Cathedral Prep 15, Sharon 13

Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin East 12

Central Bucks West 36, Easton 7

Central Martinsburg 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 20

Central Valley 28, Beaver Area 18

Chester 22, Strath Haven 10

Chestnut Ridge 50, Greater Johnstown High School 34

Columbia 27, Lancaster McCaskey 7

Conestoga Valley 33, Dover 27

Connellsville 21, Southmoreland 15

Conrad Weiser 27, Schuylkill Valley 13

Cornell 28, Sto-Rox 6

Crestwood 22, Hanover Area 6

Dallas 42, Tunkhannock 0

Danville 42, Lewisburg 22

Dunmore 42, Wyoming 0

East Allegheny 15, South Park 14

Elwood City Riverside 41, Ellwood CIty 0

Ephrata 32, Warwick 21

Exeter 24, Norristown 6

Fleetwood 46, Kutztown 26

Forest Hills 13, Westmont Hilltop 10

Fort Cherry 42, Chartiers-Houston 7

Fort LeBoeuf 49, Fairview 14

Freedom 28, South Side 7

Freeport 22, Indiana 0

Garden Spot 28, Palmyra 13

Garnet Valley 63, Nazareth Area 34

Gateway 31, Kiski 10

General McLane 21, Central Clarion 15

Gettysburg 32, New Oxford 10

Gratz 37, Camden Eastside, N.J. 28

Great Valley 35, Unionville 28

Greater Latrobe High School 38, Derry 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Yough 0

Greenville 30, Mercyhurst 20

Grove City 42, Corry 7

Hamburg 42, Midd-West 7

Hampton 26, Deer Lakes 13

Harbor Creek 28, North East 20

Hempfield 30, Dallastown 7

Hollidaysburg 24, Altoona 7

Homer-Center 35, Northern Cambria 28, OT

Honesdale 26, Wallenpaupack Area High School 14

Hopewell 34, Avonworth 14

Iroquois 35, Eisenhower 20

Jersey Shore 49, North Schuylkill 34

Karns City 55, Moniteau 0

Keystone 34, Brockway 20

Knoch 71, Summit Academy 8

Lakeview 36, Union City 14

Lehighton 44, Tamaqua 20

Line Mountain 14, Tri-Valley 7

Lower Moreland 51, Vaux Big Picture 22

Loyola, Md. 41, Scranton Prep 34

Manheim Central 24, Chambersburg 19

Marion Center 56, Conemaugh Valley 0

McGuffey 35, Bentworth 7

Mechanicsburg 27, Central Dauphin 21

Mentor, Ohio 31, Erie McDowell 30

Mifflin County 28, Central Mountain 19

Minersville 27, Halifax 7

Montoursville 26, Troy 19

Montrose 13, Pottsville Nativity 0

Moshannon Valley 36, Windber 35, 2OT

Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Schuylkill Haven 41

Mount Pleasant 24, Laurel Highlands 17, OT

Neshaminy 20, Emmaus 13

Neshannock 14, Laurel 7

Newport 14, Delone Catholic High School 0

North Hills 13, North Allegheny 3

North Star 42, West Branch 14

Northampton 35, Martin Luther King High School 6

Northern Lebanon 41, Pine Grove 2

Northern Lehigh 17, Executive 14

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 48, Berks Catholic 14

Palmerton 34, Marian Catholic High School 33

Panther Valley 34, Mahanoy 25

Penn Cambria 35, Somerset 13

Penn Hills 34, Franklin Regional 21

Penn-Trafford 31, Norwin 7

Pennridge 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Philadelphia Central 38, Olney 14

Phillipsburg, N.J. 28, Parkland 21

Pleasant Valley 41, Saucon Valley 7

Plum 43, Baldwin 6

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21, Coatesville 20

Pocono Mountain East 42, Allentown Dieruff 0

Pocono Mountain West 27, Scranton 0

Pope John Paul II 37, Lansdale Catholic 0

Port Allegany 68, Coudersport 0

Portage Area 31, West Shamokin 29

Pottsgrove 28, Methacton 14

Punxsutawney 63, Bradford 14

Red Land 30, Cedar Cliff 20

Redbank Valley 36, Kane Area 7

Reynolds 32, Cochranton 18

Ridgway 42, St. Marys 12

River Valley 42, Penns Manor 12

Riverside 42, Susquehanna 7

Roxborough 12, Dobbins Tech 6

Selinsgrove 23, Juniata 0

Seneca Valley 27, Mars 14

Seton-LaSalle 48, Pittsburgh North Catholic 32

Shamokin 41, Pottsville 7

Shikellamy 26, Mifflinburg 21

Smethport 72, Otto-Eldred 29

Solanco 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 14

South Fayette 34, West Mifflin 21

South Western 35, Carlisle 9

South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Southern Columbia 34, Wyomissing 27

Southern Huntingdon High School 47, Everett 7

Southern Lehigh 55, Quakertown 0

Southern Lehigh 55, Washington 0

Spring Grove 21, Northern York 14

Spring-Ford 31, Souderton 14

State College 35, Central York 28

Steelton-Highspire 34, Eastern York 18

Stroudsburg 39, Washington 7

Sun Valley 22, Penncrest 21

Tennent 20, Council Rock North 7

Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 6

Titusville 41, Franklin 13

Trinity Washington 34, Ringgold 12

Twin Valley 42, Middletown 0

Tyrone 14, Bellefonte 7

Union 27, Brookville 7

Upper Perkiomen 24, Boyertown 0

Valley View 28, Northwestern Lehigh 16

Warren 34, Seneca 21

Warrior Run 14, Muncy 7

Washington 21, Steel Valley 6

Waynesburg Central 43, West Greene 0

West Chester East 35, Conestoga 0

West York 19, Susquehanna Township 9

Western Wayne 27, Lackawanna Trail 14

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 50, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Whitehall 21, Wilkes-Barre 19

Williams Valley 15, Upper Dauphin 14, OT

Wilmington 55, Slippery Rock 13

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 48, Governor Mifflin 7

Wissahickon 35, Upper Dublin 7

York Catholic 36, Susquenita 7