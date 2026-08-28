Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 28, 2026
Week 1 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football season is here. There are plenty of must-see games on the slate, including Mt. Lebanon traveling to Upper St. Clair as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.
This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.
Week 1 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Allentown Central Catholic 10, Abington Heights 3
Apollo-Ridge 42, Riverview 19
Archbishop Carroll 23, Marple Newtown 7
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 27, Central Bucks South 14
Bald Eagle 35, Huntingdon 27
Beaver Local, Ohio 29, Western Beaver 13
Bellwood-Antis 26, Clearfield 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 25, Juniata Valley 14
Bethel Park 14, Hempfield Area 13
Bethlehem Catholic 21, Delaware Valley 20
Bethlehem Freedom 51, Downingtown West High School 20
Big Spring 42, Shippensburg 34
Bishop Canevin 40, USO 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 46, Penns Valley 14
Bishop McDevitt 35, Good Counsel, Md. 21
Bishop McNamara, Md. 23, Abraham Lincoln High School 6
Bloomsburg 29, Milton 13
Blue Mountain 48, Jim Thorpe 0
Bristol 33, Palisades 0
Buchanan 36, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Burrell 32, Albert Gallatin 7
Cambria Heights 50, United Valley 7
Cambridge Springs 21, Rochester 8
Canfield S. Range, Ohio 59, Jeannette 21
Canon-McMillan 19, Peters Township 3
Canton 22, Cowanesque Valley 9
Carbondale 40, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 7
Cardinal O'Hara 48, Universal Audenried Charter School 0
Catasauqua 7, Wilson 6
Cathedral Prep 15, Sharon 13
Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin East 12
Central Bucks West 36, Easton 7
Central Martinsburg 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 20
Central Valley 28, Beaver Area 18
Chester 22, Strath Haven 10
Chestnut Ridge 50, Greater Johnstown High School 34
Columbia 27, Lancaster McCaskey 7
Conestoga Valley 33, Dover 27
Connellsville 21, Southmoreland 15
Conrad Weiser 27, Schuylkill Valley 13
Cornell 28, Sto-Rox 6
Crestwood 22, Hanover Area 6
Dallas 42, Tunkhannock 0
Danville 42, Lewisburg 22
Dunmore 42, Wyoming 0
East Allegheny 15, South Park 14
Elwood City Riverside 41, Ellwood CIty 0
Ephrata 32, Warwick 21
Exeter 24, Norristown 6
Fleetwood 46, Kutztown 26
Forest Hills 13, Westmont Hilltop 10
Fort Cherry 42, Chartiers-Houston 7
Fort LeBoeuf 49, Fairview 14
Freedom 28, South Side 7
Freeport 22, Indiana 0
Garden Spot 28, Palmyra 13
Garnet Valley 63, Nazareth Area 34
Gateway 31, Kiski 10
General McLane 21, Central Clarion 15
Gettysburg 32, New Oxford 10
Gratz 37, Camden Eastside, N.J. 28
Great Valley 35, Unionville 28
Greater Latrobe High School 38, Derry 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Yough 0
Greenville 30, Mercyhurst 20
Grove City 42, Corry 7
Hamburg 42, Midd-West 7
Hampton 26, Deer Lakes 13
Harbor Creek 28, North East 20
Hempfield 30, Dallastown 7
Hollidaysburg 24, Altoona 7
Homer-Center 35, Northern Cambria 28, OT
Honesdale 26, Wallenpaupack Area High School 14
Hopewell 34, Avonworth 14
Iroquois 35, Eisenhower 20
Jersey Shore 49, North Schuylkill 34
Karns City 55, Moniteau 0
Keystone 34, Brockway 20
Knoch 71, Summit Academy 8
Lakeview 36, Union City 14
Lehighton 44, Tamaqua 20
Line Mountain 14, Tri-Valley 7
Lower Moreland 51, Vaux Big Picture 22
Loyola, Md. 41, Scranton Prep 34
Manheim Central 24, Chambersburg 19
Marion Center 56, Conemaugh Valley 0
McGuffey 35, Bentworth 7
Mechanicsburg 27, Central Dauphin 21
Mentor, Ohio 31, Erie McDowell 30
Mifflin County 28, Central Mountain 19
Minersville 27, Halifax 7
Montoursville 26, Troy 19
Montrose 13, Pottsville Nativity 0
Moshannon Valley 36, Windber 35, 2OT
Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Schuylkill Haven 41
Mount Pleasant 24, Laurel Highlands 17, OT
Neshaminy 20, Emmaus 13
Neshannock 14, Laurel 7
Newport 14, Delone Catholic High School 0
North Hills 13, North Allegheny 3
North Star 42, West Branch 14
Northampton 35, Martin Luther King High School 6
Northern Lebanon 41, Pine Grove 2
Northern Lehigh 17, Executive 14
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 48, Berks Catholic 14
Palmerton 34, Marian Catholic High School 33
Panther Valley 34, Mahanoy 25
Penn Cambria 35, Somerset 13
Penn Hills 34, Franklin Regional 21
Penn-Trafford 31, Norwin 7
Pennridge 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Philadelphia Central 38, Olney 14
Phillipsburg, N.J. 28, Parkland 21
Pleasant Valley 41, Saucon Valley 7
Plum 43, Baldwin 6
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21, Coatesville 20
Pocono Mountain East 42, Allentown Dieruff 0
Pocono Mountain West 27, Scranton 0
Pope John Paul II 37, Lansdale Catholic 0
Port Allegany 68, Coudersport 0
Portage Area 31, West Shamokin 29
Pottsgrove 28, Methacton 14
Punxsutawney 63, Bradford 14
Red Land 30, Cedar Cliff 20
Redbank Valley 36, Kane Area 7
Reynolds 32, Cochranton 18
Ridgway 42, St. Marys 12
River Valley 42, Penns Manor 12
Riverside 42, Susquehanna 7
Roxborough 12, Dobbins Tech 6
Selinsgrove 23, Juniata 0
Seneca Valley 27, Mars 14
Seton-LaSalle 48, Pittsburgh North Catholic 32
Shamokin 41, Pottsville 7
Shikellamy 26, Mifflinburg 21
Smethport 72, Otto-Eldred 29
Solanco 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 14
South Fayette 34, West Mifflin 21
South Western 35, Carlisle 9
South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Southern Columbia 34, Wyomissing 27
Southern Huntingdon High School 47, Everett 7
Southern Lehigh 55, Quakertown 0
Southern Lehigh 55, Washington 0
Spring Grove 21, Northern York 14
Spring-Ford 31, Souderton 14
State College 35, Central York 28
Steelton-Highspire 34, Eastern York 18
Stroudsburg 39, Washington 7
Sun Valley 22, Penncrest 21
Tennent 20, Council Rock North 7
Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 6
Titusville 41, Franklin 13
Trinity Washington 34, Ringgold 12
Twin Valley 42, Middletown 0
Tyrone 14, Bellefonte 7
Union 27, Brookville 7
Upper Perkiomen 24, Boyertown 0
Valley View 28, Northwestern Lehigh 16
Warren 34, Seneca 21
Warrior Run 14, Muncy 7
Washington 21, Steel Valley 6
Waynesburg Central 43, West Greene 0
West Chester East 35, Conestoga 0
West York 19, Susquehanna Township 9
Western Wayne 27, Lackawanna Trail 14
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 50, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Whitehall 21, Wilkes-Barre 19
Williams Valley 15, Upper Dauphin 14, OT
Wilmington 55, Slippery Rock 13
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 48, Governor Mifflin 7
Wissahickon 35, Upper Dublin 7
York Catholic 36, Susquenita 7