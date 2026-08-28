Upper St. Clair ready to host Mt. Lebanon in return of high school football in western Pennsylvania

Week 1 of high school football is a date that is circled on many calendars around Western Pennsylvania, as the anticipation builds for the return of the Friday night lights.

But there is a concerted effort off the field to prepare every week for the games, which includes coaches, administrators and volunteers. On Friday, Upper St. Clair is hosting Mt. Lebanon as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

"The teachers talk about it to the kids and the administration," said Danny Holzer, athletic director at Upper St. Clair High School.

"This was a busy week preparing for this because we have much going on, and Mt. Lebanon adds another layer to the prep and the expectations of the night," he added. "The kids started last week, and there's been a buzz since the first day of school about fall sports starting, in general, for all of our teams, especially to kick off the season with Mt. Lebanon on a Friday night home game for football."

Lining the fences around the field at Upper St. Clair were signs hung by boosters and volunteers, honoring the seniors for all the fall sports. Along the wall of the fieldhouse, signs painted by the cheerleaders listed the names and numbers of all the senior football players. Then the stands were painted with signs marking the Panthers' student section.

"They're one of the best — if not the best — in western Pennsylvania," said Holzer. "They have been for quite some time, and tonight, they'll be on full display."

So will the work of dozens of people behind the scenes, putting out their best for opening night.