Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announces extension to apply for property tax and rent rebates

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's office has announced an extension to apply for property tax and rent rebates for older adults and those with disabilities earlier this week.

Rather than the deadline being June 30, it now will be December 31.

"After hearing from seniors across the Commonwealth that we needed to do more to cut costs and put money back in their pockets, my Administration put in the hard work to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for the first time in nearly 20 years," said Gov. Shapiro. "The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for our seniors and people with disabilities, especially those on a fixed income. This is what it looks like when we work together, put partisanship aside, and get stuff done for Pennsylvania. With higher income limits for renters and homeowners in place this year, we're seeing thousands more Pennsylvanians access this critical program – and now, eligible Pennsylvanians have until the end of the year to apply and take advantage of the Property Tax/Rent rebate."

According to Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne, so far this year Pennsylvania has seen 445,000 rebate applications, which is roughly 100,000 more applications than this time in 2023.

Sec. Browne also added that part of those 100,000 more applications is 80,000 new applicants.

"With [this] announcement, we want eligible applicants in all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to know that they have more time to file their rebate applications," Browne said.

Rebates that have already been approved will begin being handed out on July 1.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can apply for the rebate online at this link.

For those unable to file online, potential applicants can find a list of locations where they can apply in person at this link.