K-9 finds suspect hiding in creek bed after police chase in Westmoreland County

A Game Commission K-9 helped police track down a man hiding in a creek bed after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's southwest region said the chase started when, on Saturday, a state game warden in Westmoreland County tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, but it sped off.

Authorities said the suspects, Kru Matthews and Brandon Seybold, ditched the vehicle and ran into a large, wooded area. Additional state game wardens, including K-9 Ayla and her handler, were called in to help. State police, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Latrobe police also joined the search.

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide from K9 Ayla and the Game Commission’s Woodland Tracking Team On Saturday, a state game... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission- Southwest Region on Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Game Commission said K-9 Ayla determined the suspects went towards a nearby creek bed, where members of the Woodland Tracking Team found Seybold hiding hours later.

Pennsylvania State Police found Matthews back at his home, where he was arrested.

Both are charged with evading arrest, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs. They're currently in the Westmoreland County Jail.

Ayla joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission in April 2020. She's one of the agency's six K-9 teams, all comprised of Labrador retrievers, and is trained to find evidence like shell casings and firearms. She can also track humans as well as wildlife.