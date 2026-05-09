Pennsylvania attorney general warns of new email invitation phishing scam

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning Pennsylvanians about a new phishing scam involving fake digital invitations sent from compromised email accounts.

Scammers are sending emails that appear to come from friends or acquaintances and invite recipients to events, conferences, or birthday parties through online invitation platforms, according to a news release from Attorney General Sunday's office.

The emails typically include a link that allows users to view the invitation and RSVP. Once clicked, recipients may be prompted to sign in using accounts such as Google, Apple or Microsoft.

Entering login information can lead to stolen email credentials or malware being installed on a device. Legitimate invitation services generally do not require users to sign in just to view an invitation, officials say.

"Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to appear more credible and trustworthy," Sunday said in a statement. "If you receive an unexpected invitation that requires you to log in or provide personal information, take a moment to verify it directly with the sender — that extra step can protect your personal data and prevent serious harm."

Spotting the scams

Verify the invitation with the sender of the email via a text or phone call.

Legitimate invites will never ask you to enter a password and rarely will ask you to download anything.

Hover over links to confirm they lead to a legitimate website. If unsure, do not click any links.

Be cautious of generic invites.

What to do if your account may be compromised

Change your email password immediately.

Enable two-step authentication for your email account.

Report the email to your provider as a phishing attempt or scam.

Consumers with any questions or who believe they may have been involved in a scam should contact the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.