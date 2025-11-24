Electric prices in Pennsylvania going up on Dec. 1

Electric prices in Pennsylvania are going up next month.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is alerting customers to an increase in prices on Dec. 1, encouraging those who are worried about their bills to call their utility companies to discuss affordability options and assistance programs now.

The generation/supply charge, which is the cost of the energy you use, accounting for about half of an electric bill, will increase for multiple utility companies, the commission said. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light's generation/supply charge will increase about 10% and West Penn Power's will increase about 6%.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says there are funds to help customers who are struggling, and the best way to get help is by calling your utility company.

Tips for saving on winter electricity bills

In the colder months, electricity usage can account for more than half of a typical customer's bill, the commission says.

On top of calling and asking about affordability programs, the commission recommends customers review their utility bills to understand their current rates and usage.

Small actions like lowering your thermostat by one or two degrees, checking furnace filters and sealing drafts can add up.

The commission also recommends people visit papowerswitch.com and pagasswitch.com, because in most areas, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity based on price or other factors like renewable energy.

Anyone who can't work something out with their utility company is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.