Pennsylvania reporting early rise in flu cases

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting at least 1 million cases of the flu so far this season.

Cases are rising early this year, and that includes in the commonwealth, where the Pennsylvania Department of Health has already reported two flu-related deaths.

The season just started, but the flu is already here. It's what Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC's medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said he's seeing in southwestern Pennsylvania, which aligns with what's happening nationally and statewide.

"In the regions that UPMC serves, we're starting to see cases pick up," Snyder said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, flu activity remains low, but cases are increasing rapidly, with more than 2,600 so far this season as of the end of October. It's much higher than the same time the past few years, though Snyder said it's not unusual.

"When they start, when they peak, and when they wrap up, can be variable, but late fall and early winter is when we expect to see activity begin," Snyder said.

Even if this is an early season, he and the state agency told KDKA this can't predict how severe or long the season will be. However, this unpredictability is why they start promoting the vaccine in late summer.

If you haven't received the shot yet, they urge you to get it now, so it's effective before the holidays.

"We have an incredible amount of high-quality data showing the safety and the effectiveness of our seasonal influenza vaccines. They're safe and they're effective," Snyder said.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, especially those at high risk with certain medical conditions. While you could still get the flu if you get the shot, Snyder said it will make a big difference.

"It does decrease the chance that you get infected, but if you do get infected, the likelihood that you'll have serious illness is much less," Snyder said.

Of course, doctors also urge you to wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing and to avoid touching your face.