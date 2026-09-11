10 people arrested in alleged large-scale drug trafficking ring in Pennsylvania

At least 10 people have been arrested and charged for their involvement in what the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is calling a large-scale narcotics trafficking organization.

According to paperwork, the case surrounds the distribution of illegal narcotics, some of which, authorities said, were consumed by children and adults across Pennsylvania.

The AG's office said the investigation began in December 2024 when agents discovered three warehouses in Pennsylvania that were involved in the distribution of illegal, highly potent narcotics, including marijuana and THC-delta products.

"This sophisticated operation took the unlawful proceeds of the illegal narcotic sale transactions and utilized various financial institutions to deposit that money and move it amongst various business entities and themselves," paperwork said.

Paperwork states that the attorney general's office worked heavily with the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, Bucks County detectives and Pennsylvania State Police.

The individuals involved managed to launder millions of dollars in illegal proceeds in the trafficking operation, according to a provided news release.

Dharmeshkumar Patel, Mitul Patel, Ankitkumar Patel, Katankumar Patel, Roshniben Patel, Palak Patel, Divyesh Patel, Nirav Patel, Madhav Patel and Albina Patel have been arrested and charged in the case out of Westmoreland County.

Their charges include corrupt organizations, delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Magistrate officials told KDKA-TV that two others have warrants for their arrests.

The attorney general's office said each person was directly involved in the sale, distribution and/or delivery of illegal narcotics, among other criminal activities.

A news conference is scheduled for Sept. 14, where the attorney general's office, with its federal and state partners, will further explain the case and what it took to take down the statewide trafficking organization.